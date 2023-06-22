When she was 13-years-old in the early 1960s, Pamela Pulice discovered the powerhouse radio signal of WLS-AM and became a fan of rock 'n'roll, and of a particular WLS DJ playing it -- Dick Biondi. Soon after, Pulice's father took her and her girlfriend Joan to a live broadcast appearance by Biondi. "He was so sweet and kind," she said. "He was a big radio star and all these people were there, but he still took the time to talk with us and take a photo with us."

Pulice decided such kindness deserved a return, and formed the official Dick Biondi Fan Club, which eventually got her invited to watch a broadcast at the WLS studios. More photos and autographs followed and eventually the teenager grew up, but her respect for Biondi did not wane.

A decade ago, Pulice began work on a documentary about Biondi's fantastic career in broadcasting, where he spun records at stations all over the nation -- Louisiana, Illinois, Ohio and many parts in between.

Film director/producer Pamela Pulice of Reel Stories Productions brings her now finished film -- "The Voice That Rocked America: The Dick Biondi Story" -- for a special debut public screening this Sunday at Hobart Art Theater, as the centerpiece of an event running from 2 to 6 p.m. It begins with live musical performances by veteran entertainers Kenny James (a professional Buddy Holly tribute artist with the band Rave On!) and Joe Cantafio (founder front man of The Jade '50s band), followed by the screening, after which this columnist will have the privilege of conducting a short interview and audience Q&A session with Pulice. Tickets: $20 in advance. More: brickartlive.com

The star-studded film documentary reveals how Biondi became the first DJ to play the Beatles on the radio in America, launching their careers in the U.S., along with helping to launch dozens of other music careers over the decades. Biondi is a member the Broadcast Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the most fired radio DJ of all time - 25 firings!

"Many celebrities appear in the documentary, including Tony Orlando, members of The Beach Boys, Paul Shaffer, Tom Dreesen, Frankie Valli and Midwest music groups like Ides of March, The Buckinghams, The Cryan' Shames, Shadows of Knight, New Colony Six, Chicago and others who share memories and stories about how Dick Biondi helped their careers," said Pulice.

"The audience on Sunday will have opportunities to bid on some memorabilia, including a signed guitar by various Chicago celebrities, a custom-made and stage worn tuxedo jacket donated by Tony Orlando, and other items of interest," Pulice said.

MUSIC NOTES

• Things get groovin' on Friday with old school hip hop group The Kottonmouth Kings at Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in Hobart for a 7 p.m. performance, with special guests Meeko Gein, and Just Ain't Got No Heart, and Sylence (feat: Bana & Cliff O). Doors open 6p.m.. Tickets: $25 and up. The venue remains dark on Saturday night, but comes back to life for the Biondi matinee event with vocalists/guitarists Kenny James (of Rave On) and Joe Cantafio (of Jade '50s) lperforming short sets of nostalgic '50s and '60s covers on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. More: brickartlive.com.

• "Acoustic Thursday" at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each week, and tonight features the monthly "Songwriter's Showcase," where event host Danny Lemmon brings in a variety of Chicagoland songwriters. Scheduled to perform this evening are Beth Niemann, Gary Lee Fitzpatrick, Nick Scarpinato, Ted Spaniak and Billy Klein. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152.

• Singer/songwriter Geddy Trezak steps out solo on Saturday from 1to 4 p.m. for a concert outside at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, at this week's installment of the store's "Saturday Summer Chill Series." The 17-year-old rocker will perform a mix of originals and deep-cut covers. Keep up at geddytrezak.com. Acoustic acts interested in performing at the store, should call 219-945-9511.

• The next "Portage Summer Music Series" installment has singer/guitarist Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies performing a mix of cover songs and original songs on Tuesday (6/27) at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall. The event is free and starts at 6 p.m. Looking ahead, the Portage Chamber of Commerce-sponsored summer series brings in the Hobart High School traveling choir, Wolffgang on July 11. More: portagelive.org or www.portagelife.

• The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary brings The Spazmatics and their "Ultimate Tribute to '80s New Wave" to the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 8 p.m. on Friday. At the same time, across the casino floor at the Council Oak Bar Stage, the rock-blues of Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio will keep things hopping.

Formidable blues-rocker Wayne Baker Brooks brings his funked-up brand of blues to the Cafe Stage on Saturday at 8 p.m., while at the Council Oak Stage, German slide guitarist Stefan Hillesheim performs. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• This weekend at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter begins with a Friday performance by rock band Don't Tell Your Mama, followed on Saturday by the dance rock band Five Guys Named Moe. The "Sunday Blues Jam" returns this week from 7-10 p.m. Acoustic guitarist/vocalist Chris Bolint (of the Zodiac band) performs next Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• James Gedda & Stephan Jude pair up tonight from 7-10 p.m. for the weekly "acoustic night" at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. On Friday, The Crawpuppies break out Beatles and more at 7 p.m. There's a double bill of retro rock featured on Saturday, starting with a special ticketed 7 p.m. performance by Dave Zane's Bigger Picture, featuring guitarist/vocalist Dave Zane of The Buckinghams. A free show by The Scamp Band follows at 10 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The Fox Pointe outdoor concert facility in Lansing (18138 Henry St.) features the double bill of Mike & Joe followed by Radio Gaga (a tribute to the music of Queen and Lady Gaga) on Friday with show time at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. More: 708-895-7209.

• Acoustic music happens this evening with Strings Beyond Description from 8 p.m. to midnight at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. On Saturday, it's St. Clair & Hofield at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" happen twice weekly on Sundays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m., with a Friday "Karaoke Night" on the weekly schedule. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Gabis Arboretum @ Purdue Northwest (450 W. 100 N.) in Valparaiso continues its "The Acorn Concert Series" this Sunday with a sunset classical concert by The Michiana Brass Quintet from 6-7:30 p.m. Gates open 5 p.m. Tickets: $10 members/$15 non-members. More: 219-462-0025.

• Those looking for a little live jazz, need look no further than Duffy's (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso on June 28, when The Jeff Brown Jazz Trio returns for a 7-9:30 p.m. concert. The trio features Brown on drums, Ric Fierabracci on bass and Marco Villarreal on guitar. Sitting in on special selections will be vocalist Anne Marie Bice. More: jbtrio.com.

• If you snooze, you lose! Sorry to say the anticipated July 2 and July 3 dates of the annual "American Music Festival" featuring Alligator Records artists The Nick Moss Trio and Selwn Birchwood at FitzGerald’s (6615 Roosevelt Road) in Berwyn is completely sold out! More: 708-788-2118.