In my last travel column I wrote about a fun boat tour with Chicago Fireboats on Lake Michigan in Chicago. It was part of a few fun days spent in Chicago during that week. After I started jotting down notes to outline my next column, I read a column by fellow NWI Times columnist Jerry Davich titled “Fearful of Visiting Chicago? You Shouldn’t Be. Here’s Why.”

It was a funny coincidence to read about his experience because there were several similarities between his and mine as I visited the city just a few days after he did. I also planned on emphasizing in my column about how I feel perfectly safe when I’m in the city and encourage people not to be scared to venture there and take advantage of all the events, culture, food and more.

There are so many opportunities to explore in Chicago that a lot of people in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana don’t take advantage of. For some people, it’s out of fear. For others, being in a big city is just out of their comfort zone and causes anxiety. Cost can be a factor. For some, there’s hesitation of driving and traffic and parking (this is the one that sometimes deters me). But I’m a big advocate of not just traveling far to explore, but taking the time and making the effort to seek out gems that are in our own backyards. Chicago may not be exactly in your backyard, but for most people in the Region it’s just about an hour or less (depending on traffic, of course).

I’ve made many visits into the city over the years. There have been a handful of overnights, but mostly it’s just been for the day or part of a day.

When I was in elementary school my older sister lived in the city, so once in a while our family would make the drive to visit her in her north side apartment in a flat near an “L” stop. She commuted downtown to her job near the Board of Trade. Some of my favorite childhood memories are of when I would get to go visit her in December and spend the night. We’d spend a Sunday making all kinds of cookies and then on Monday I’d get to skip school and go to work with her. We’d bring the cookies we made into the office and I’d hang out with the switchboard operator or sit in a big conference room stuffing envelopes at the investment firm. I was in awe of it all - the stunning building, the busy office, the hustle and bustle of riding with her on the “L” and making my way down the street from the train station to the building among a sea of people in suits and high heels. I fell in love with the city.

I remember once as a kid, my father saying that he had never been in the Sears Tower despite having worked in the city for a few years. It followed a statement he’d made about knowing a man who had lived his whole life just a few miles from the Taj Mahal, but never been there. That stuck with me. At the time the Sears Tower was the tallest building in the world. I knew that when I grew up I’d have to see it - and take advantage of seeing other amazing or impressive things, especially when they were so close.

A favorite fond memory of mine was attending my first Cubs game with my dad and sisters in 1984. I was 11. The Cubs were having a really good season. My dad got tickets and we made a sign that read “Cey Hey! Penguin Power!” because my favorite player was third baseman Ron Cey, whose nickname was “Penguin.” We sat in the bleachers that day.

So on a recent fun-filled day during a mid-June week where I spent 4 out of 6 days in the city, I was able to return to the bleachers. I’ve been to so many Cubs games, but because my sister had season tickets for two decades, I was usually in the same upper deck seats. Valpo Parks was organizing a day trip to Wrigley Field for a bleacher experience and one of my boys happened to be off work that day, so we enjoyed getting there via a comfortable coach bus and we baked in the sun eating hot dogs and nachos and cheering on the Cubs to a 10-3 win over the Orioles while seated right under the scoreboard. I had forgotten how much different the perspective is and the experience is being in bleacher section.

Even if you’re not a Cubs fan and even if you’re not even a baseball fan, visiting Wrigley Field (preferably on a game day) is something I think everyone needs to experience once. It’s definitely a bit different being in the ballpark and in the neighborhood compared to that first ballgame experience when I was 11 - long before Gallagher Way and Hotel Zachary and even before there were lights, when Harry Caray was calling the games and pitchers warmed up along the baseline and you could meet a player walking out to his car after a game. We won’t even go into all the changes to the game itself since then. But some things never change - there’s still that vibe that you only get when you’re there with ivy and hot dogs and a W flag and singing “Go Cubs Go” after they win.

A couple days later I was back in Wrigleyville. This time it was to meet my sister and niece and her friend. The teens were going to a Fall Out Boy concert at Wrigley Field and my sister invited me to meet them so she and I could hang out while the girls were at the show and then stay at a hotel overnight. I really didn’t want the expense or hassle of finding a place to park overnight and I thought I’d take the South Shore in, but since there’s work being done on the tracks that causes the trip to take longer than usual, I was looking for an alternative. I decided to take the Chicago Dash bus from Valparaiso to Chicago. The pick-up point wasn’t far from my home and I could get on the coach bus and for $9 be dropped off at Michigan and Randolph. I wasn’t sure what I’d do from that point - maybe take the red line to Addison or maybe get an Uber or Lyft.

It got me there early in the day, dropping me off at 9 a.m. and I spent a little time in Nutella Cafe on Michigan Avenue sipping on tea, checking emails and trying to resist the smell of crepes since I’d made plans to meet a friend for lunch. I met my friends, Kathy and Larry at their apartment on Wacker overlooking the lake and river and we walked to lunch at Avli on the Park, a beautiful Greek, Michelin-guide restaurant with a stunning rooftop. After we parted I Ubered to our hotel.

My sister booked a room at Hotel Versey, a cool, boutique hotel in Lincoln Park about a mile from Wrigley Field. We spent a fun evening just walking the neighborhood. We grabbed a bite at Wow Boa and then headed for the ballpark. Our Uber was a Tesla. It was my first time riding in one - and it was a pretty cool car. The girls went off to watch the show. The streets were crowded, the music was coming from the ball park, all of the nearby bars and restaurants had doors and windows open.

We walked around and soaked it all in, chatting with locals, stopping at G’s Pizza for a slice and some scoops at Jeni’s Ice Cream. Then we started looking up showtimes and decided to see “Past Lives” at the Landmark Theatre that was right next to the hotel. The next morning we walked around some more. It was a couple days before the Pride parade and the neighborhood was decked out.

We set off in search of brunch and landed at Ann Sather. It was a bittersweet stop for my sister and I. It had been a favorite restaurant of our Uncle Jay who had resided in that area called Boystown and whom we lost in 1999. He was a talented artist and hair stylist. Ann Sather was where we went for lunch following his memorial service.

Next we headed for Maggie Daley Park - which might seem like a strange stop for a couple of adults and older teens, but I learned a few years ago that the playground equipment installed there was produced by a company owned by relatives of my husband in Germany, so I had to stop and get a peek at it. We then walked the girls over to see The Bean.

As I usually do when I’m catching a train, I spent the last bit of time in the Chicago Cultural Center where there’s plenty of seating areas to park and scroll through your phone or do some work before heading inside Millennium Station. And I took time to go upstairs and peer up at the beautiful glass dome in the Grand Army of the Republic Hall. The bus picked up right outside, so I jumped on, pulled up my pre-purchased ticket on my app and didn’t have to worry about traffic on the way home. It was a wonderful time of recalling previous memories and making new ones.