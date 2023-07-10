Country music legend Dwight Yoakam will play Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Yoakam will perform on Nov 12 at Hard Rock Live at the casino in Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m.

He's sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and been nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning several over the years.

"He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, and BMI Country Music’s President’s Award, the most prestigious award offered by the organizations. He was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in 2019 in Nashville, TN."

The sing-songwriter also has dabbled in acting, appearing in movies like "Sling Blade," "Panic Room," "Wedding Crashers" and "Cry Macho."

He curates his own SiriusXM channel: Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat "Where Country Went Mod." It's featured gusts like Beck, Jakob Dylan, Lukas Nelson and Post Malone.

"In 2016, Yoakam released his bluegrass album Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars… on Sugar Hill Records. Featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries, this album boasts a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalogue, as well as a cover of Prince’s 'Purple Rain.' Produced by nine-time GRAMMY winner Gary Paczosa (Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton), Jon Randall (songwriter of 'Whiskey Lullaby'), and Yoakam himself, and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, this album reflects the love for bluegrass music that Yoakam developed at an early age in Kentucky and that has inspired him for many years thereafter," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In 2018, Yoakam released two songs, 'Pretty Horses' and 'Then Came Monday' (the latter written with Chris Stapleton)."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets start at $59.50 for the 21+ seated show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.