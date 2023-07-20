Three indie bands are going to play Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting this Sunday.

Gosh Diggity, Star Student and Everything We're Not will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the coffee shop at 1600 110th St.

"Gosh Diggity and Star Student are two electronic-pop bands from the Midwest that are on tour together. Gosh Diggity is an up-and-coming lo-fi bedroom pop band from Chicago. They have some albums out on some pretty cool indie record labels. I’ve never seen Star Student from Detroit, but I’m very excited to see them. They both have elements of catchy pop, while grounding themselves with aspects of lofi emo," Grindhouse Cafe Co-owner Gabriel Mauch said.

Everything We're Not hails from Northwest Indiana. Founded by two brothers and their friends, it began in a basement in 2017 and released its debut EP "Give Up" in 2018. It plays shows ranging from music festivals to small garage gatherings across Chicagoland and Indiana.

"Everything We're Not is a local pop punk band with big epic choruses and melodically complex verses. I saw them for the first time at Franklin House and they were really fun. Joey, their drummer is one of our baristas at the Griffith cafe. If you think he makes a killer latte (which he does), you should see him play the drums," Mauch said.

Tickets are $10.

"It'll be a cool show with a balance of danceable electronic pop and catchy energized rock. This is going to be a show that really anyone could enjoy," Mauch said. "We have a couple more concerts in the works, including a very exciting Friday the 13th show in October."

For more information, visit grindhouse.cafe or call 219.655.5547.