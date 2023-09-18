Theater fans looking for an entertaining production should dance right over to Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

Marriott Theatre is currently presenting "Gypsy: A Musical Fable" through Oct. 15. The show, directed by Amanda Dehnert, is filled with rousing musical numbers, clever choreography by Stephanie Klemons and strong performances.

The production tells the story of the strong-willed stage mother Rose who boldly travels with her two daughters Baby June and Louise pushing them to do their vaudeville act across the country. Baby June is her star but later it's Louise who evolves as the shining star. All the while that Rose is promoting her daughters, though, she is still longing for that show biz life of her own which she left behind.

"Gypsy" is based loosely on the memoirs of cabaret/striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. It features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Offering outstanding performances in the show are Lauren Maria Medina as Louise; Lucia Spina as Rose and Nathaniel Stampley as Herbie. Among other members of the strong cast are Tori Heinlein; J'Kobe Wallace; Cedric Young; Emily Rohm; Leanne Rubin; Sawyer Smith; Milla Liss; Elin Joy Seiler; and others.

Among highlighted musical numbers in the production are "Some People" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses," featuring energetic vocals by Spina; "Small World," "Let Me Entertain You," "All I Need Is The Girl" "If Momma was Married," "Rose's Turn" and "Together Wherever We Go."

FYI: "Gypsy: A Musical Fable" continues to Oct. 15 at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. Tickets start at $55. Call the box office at 847-634-0200 or visit MarriottTheatre.com. Note: Actor/singer Nathaniel Stampley will present an evening of solo songs and stories titled "Songs & Stories: Nathaniel Stampley in Concert" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Marriott Theatre. Call the box office for more information.