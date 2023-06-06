The author of a new Ernie Pyle biography will give a talk at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.

David Chrisinger wrote about the life of the famed war correspondent who wrote for the LaPorte Herald before capturing the everyday stories of rank-and-file grunts during World War II, captivating a nation eagerly awaiting news back on the home front.

He will discuss his new book at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite 1.

"David Chrisinger, the author of a new Ernie Pyle biography 'The Soldier's Truth: Ernie Pyle and the Story of World War II,' will be giving a presentation about his unprecedented research into the famous Hoosier journalist,' LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "We hope everyone can come and listen to this fantastic author."

Pyle hails from Dana, Indiana and went to Indiana University, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student newspaper.

He became an aviation columnist for Scripps-Howard, brushing shoulders with the likes of Amelia Earhart. He went on to write human interest stories while traveling the country for his "Hoosier Vagabond" column, drawing comparisons to Mark Twain.

They would form the basis for his coverage of the European Theatre during World War II, when he sought to tell everyman stories of enlisted infantrymen on the front lines. His empathetic work championing the "dogface," as grunts were called at the time, got soldiers fight pay for the first time.

Pyle was eventually killed by a sniper in the Pacific Theatre. President Harry S Truman said that "no man in this war has so well told the story of the American fighting man as American fighting men wanted it told."

His columns were compiled in the books "Here is Your War" and "Brave Men."

He continues to be honored today, such as with a statue at Indiana University, an exhibit at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans and at the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum in his hometown of Dana.