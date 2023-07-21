The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery will showcase exhibits about the early settlers and the Potawatomie in August.

The museum and art gallery in a historic but working South Shore Line Station at 525 S. Broadway at U.S. 12 in Beverly Hills will showcase "Dancing for Our Tribe: Potawatomie Traditions in the New Millennium—Photographs by Sharon Hoogstraten" and "Early Settlers and Area Native Americans."

"In the heyday of the Anishinaabe Confederacy, the Potawatomis were spread across Indiana, Illinois, Canada, Michigan and Wisconsin. Sharon Hoogstraten is a photographer of Potawatomi descent who creates formal portraits of present-day tribal members in traditional dress, all sewn incorporating the old arts of ribbonwork, beading and quillwork," The Depot said in a press release. "Hoogstraten’s striking large-format canvas portraits of the Potawatomi have been exhibited in museums and institutions including the Smithsonian Institute, National Museum of the American Indian and the State Museum of Illinois and are included in the permanent collection of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center."

A Second Friday opening is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. It will feature a Potawatomi drummer and a Native American dance performance. The exhibit will close on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Visitors also can check out "Early Settlers and Area Native Americans," which will run at the museum through Aug. 27.

"You may have been lucky enough to come upon an ancient arrowhead on our beach or wondered why a path exists in the middle of the foredune to the south of Lake Front Drive. Learn about the Native Americans who once lived, hunted, and traversed our area," the Depot said in a press release.

The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery is open from noon until 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit bsdepot.org.