Those who like fairs and festivals will want to schedule a trip to the Porter County Fair.

The Porter County Fair, which this year takes as its theme "Homegrown Fun," runs July 20-29 at the Porter County Fairgrounds in Valparaiso.

The popular event features plenty of attractions, food, entertainment, rides and other festivities for all ages. There'll be Grandstand shows with big name entertainment as well as fun carnival rides, traditional festival food, 4-H events and lots more on the agenda at the event.

Music lovers in attendance will find plenty of big name artists to enjoy. Jon Pardi with special guest Erin Kinsey will perform July 20. Other acts include Jelly Roll with Austin Snell on July 21 (Tickets are sold out for this show); Zach Williams with Cory Asbury on July 22 and The Oak Ridge Boys with Tracy Byrd on July 23. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. except for The Oak Ridge Boys, who perform at 5 p.m. Visit portercountyfair.com for ticket prices for individual shows.

Among food offerings at the fare will be all the expected treats from roasted corn on the cob and foot long hot dogs to pizza, lemon-shakeups, barbecue treats, elephant ears and other goodies.

Scheduled activities include ABP Rodeo and Bull Riding at 7 p.m. July 24; Midget Warriors Wrestling, at 7 p.m. July 25; Super Show Promotions Truck & Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. July 26; Auto Cross Mud Drags at 7 p.m. July 27; Night of Destruction Demo Derby at 7 p.m. July 28; and Sandberg's Towing School Bus Figure 8 Derby at 5 p.m. July 29.

Also happening at the fair are plenty of 4-H Competitions; the 4-H Competition and Celebration Show; Queen Pageant; 4-H Hustle Races; Demo Derby and Ddrag Races; Draft Horse Show; and Food Competitions. Check the website for more details on these attractions.