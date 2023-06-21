Fall Out Boy will start its So Much For (Tour) Dust tour June 21 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

The tour features 25 dates and will promote the band's latest album "So Much (For) Stardust."

Besides Wrigley Field, Fall Out Boy's tour will include other stadium shows such as BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.

Also on the roster for the band's Wrigley show are Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is… and Royal & The Serpent.