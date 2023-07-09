One of the popular summer festivals will kick off this coming week in the Region.

The annual Festival of the Lakes will take place July 12 to 16 at Wolf Lake Memorial Park in Hammond.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy everything from big name musical artists to a carnival, food vendors, a variety of other entertainment and more at the event.

Fans of a variety of music styles will want to check out the concert agenda this season. The roster stars everything from rock and rap to Latin music.

Opening day July 12 features Ashanti and Ja Rule performing on the headline stage at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake. Opening acts for all shows begin at 6:30 p.m. All concerts, except for the Lil Wayne show, are free. VIP Experience passes are available for purchase for concerts.

On July 13, Brothers Osborne will perform while on July 14, Stone Temple Pilots takes the stage. Lil Wayne entertains on July 15. Tickets for Lil Wayne's show must be purchased. Cost is $125 plus taxes and fees for the Gold section and $60 plus taxes and fees for the Silver section. Opening act for Lil Wayne begins at 6 p.m.

Luis Angel "El Flaco" will perform on July 16.

Other events during Festival of the Lakes will be Senior Day taking place July 12 at Pulaski Park Senior Center while Fishing Day is July 15 at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

Morning Praise on the Lake will take place at 8:30 a.m. July 15 at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake. Celebrate Special Person's Day beginning at 10 a.m. July 15 at Wolf Lake Memorial Park. Kids Day at the Aquatic Play Center is also July 15.

A Hot Rod and Custom Bike Show will be held on July 16 with The Polka Party taking place from 2 to 6 p.m. July 16 at The Hammond Marina.

For more information on Festival of the Lakes, its entertainment schedule and activities schedule, visit festivalofthelakes.com. Admission to the festival is free but attendees must pay to park. Parking fee is $30 per vehicle. Parking passes may also be purchased. Visit the website for more information.

Gallery: Festival of the Lakes through the years Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Festival of the Lakes - Day One - Kool and the Gang - Dick Diamond Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men The Spaniels Boys II Men The Spaniels Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men The Spaniels The Spaniels The Spaniels Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men The Spaniels Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men The Spaniels The Spaniels Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men The Spaniels Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men Boys II Men Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes opening night Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Hoobastank Hoobastank Festival of the Lakes Hoobastank POD Hoobastank POD Hoobastank POD Festival of the Lakes Hoobastank Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Hoobastank POD Hoobastank Hoobastank Hoobastank Hoobastank Hoobastank POD POD POD POD POD POD Festival of Lakes an oldie, but goodie Festival of Lakes an oldie, but goodie Festival of Lakes an oldie, but goodie Festival of Lakes an oldie, but goodie People enjoy the Festival of the Lakes Polka Party at the Hammond Marina in Hammond, Ind. Sunday July 20, 2014. Stephanie Dowell, The Times People enjoy the Festival of the Lakes Polka Party at the Hammond Marina in Hammond, Ind. Sunday July 20, 2014. Stephanie Dowell, The Times People enjoy the Festival of the Lakes Polka Party at the Hammond Marina in Hammond, Ind. Sunday July 20, 2014. Stephanie Dowell, The Times People enjoy the Festival of the Lakes Polka Party at the Hammond Marina in Hammond, Ind. Sunday July 20, 2014. Stephanie Dowell, The Times People enjoy the Festival of the Lakes Polka Party at the Hammond Marina in Hammond, Ind. Sunday July 20, 2014. Stephanie Dowell, The Times People enjoy the Festival of the Lakes Polka Party at the Hammond Marina in Hammond, Ind. Sunday July 20, 2014. Stephanie Dowell, The Times People enjoy the Festival of the Lakes Polka Party at the Hammond Marina in Hammond, Ind. Sunday July 20, 2014. Stephanie Dowell, The Times People enjoy the Festival of the Lakes Polka Party at the Hammond Marina in Hammond, Ind. Sunday July 20, 2014. Stephanie Dowell, The Times Rick Bayless celebrity event of the season and don’t forget the Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes opens in Hammond Festival of the Lakes Festival of the Lakes opens in Hammond LL Cool J LL Cool J LL Cool J LL Cool J Festival of the Lakes organizers and attendees prepare for heat Festival of the Lakes organizers and attendees prepare for heat Festival of Lakes Festival of the Lakes organizers and attendees prepare for heat Festival of the Lakes takes off Lakefest loves Cool J Lakes fest ends run Lakes fest ends run Lakes fest ends run Lakes fest ends run Festival of the Lakes takes off Festival of the Lakes takes off Hammer time at Lakes fest Festival of the Lakes takes off Festival of the Lakes takes off Hammer time at Lakes fest Hammer time at Festival of Lakes Hammer time at Festival of Lakes Hammer time at Festival of the Lakes Hammer time at Festival of Lakes Festival Festival Festival Gallery