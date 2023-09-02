Fest in the First will celebrate 20 years in Gary's 1st District.

Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group, the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Reimagine Gary Crew will stage the event from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

"Fest in the First is a celebration of Gary's First District Neighborhoods: Emerson, Aetna, Glen Ryan and Miller," organizer Jessica Renslow said.

The 20th annual Fest in the First will feature live music, horseback rides, carnival attractions, a ferris wheel, a 65-foot inflatable obstacle course, an art walk, a Slow Roll bike tour and a community art project lead by the HAÜS + Hömmegoods team. It also will feature local food including from Chef Blāque who has been featured on Food Network and Netflix shows like "The Big Bake Halloween."

"We will have five hours of live music starting at noon at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage on Lake Street featuring The Fabulous Kings, Funky Mojo Daddy and The Nick Danger Trio. Community volunteers are hosting a family corridor in the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts," Renslow said. "These nonprofits cater to families in Gary and the greater NWI region."

There will be free horseback rides next to the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St.

"As it’s the 20th anniversary, this year the festival is bigger and better than ever, stretching across three city blocks, from 6th and Lake Street to 3rd and Lake Street," Renslow said.

Attendees can park at The Miller School Shops at 665 S. Lake St. in Gary, at St Mary of the Lakes at 6060 Miller Ave. in Gary or at The Revolution Church Gary at 301 S. Lake St. in Gary.

Sponsors include The Shops on Lake Street, The Miller School Shops, the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and The Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach.

For more information or to become a vendor email festinthefirst@gmail.com, visit festinthefirst.com or find Fest in the First on Facebook or Instagram.