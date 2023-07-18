Festa Italiana will bring back a taste of the old country to Schererville.

Villa Cesare Banquets & Events at 900 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville will host the Italian food and culture festival from July 28 through July 30.

The weekend-long celebration of all things Italy will feature live music, food, family-friendly events and a beer and wine garden.

Amber Consolino, who worked at Capute and Eataly in Chicago, will host a two-hour long class on how to make mozzarella cheese participants can bring home.

“People don't understand how cheese is made, so this is a great opportunity for people to get this one-on-one time to understand what they love and how it is made," Consolino said.

The all-ages classes will cover the history and techniques of cheesemaking, as well as how to stretch, roll and keep the mozzarella fresh. She will teach the courses at noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

"My favorite part of doing the mozzarella-making classes is peoples’ excitement about it," Consolino said. "They don't realize how easy it really is."

Attendees can participate in a spaghetti eating contest, grape-stomping challenge or bocce ball tournament. Tradizione Vivente, an Italian dance ensemble from Milwaukee, will perform and teach Italian folk dance. Traditional Italian tunes will be played nonstop on the main stage.

“The whole event is centered around the amazing Italian culture, which is deeply rooted in family, food and music,” Festival Chairman Jon Biancardi said.

Local bands Dick Diamond & The Dusters, Final Say and Shout Out will provide the evening's entertainment.

The festival will overflow with food and drink options from local family-owned restaurants.

“As always, we will be working with many local restaurants,” Biancardi said. “We will have all the favorites: pizza, pasta, beef, sausage, cannoli, Italian ice and much more.”

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets for the mozzarella-making classes can be purchased at villacesare.com/events.

For more information, visit https://www.villacesare.com/festaitaliana or call 219-322-3011.