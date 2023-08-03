Summer time is synonymous with fun and county fairs are the perfect places to find many activities, food, rides and musical shows to enjoy.

One of The region's popular festivities has long been The Lake County Fair, which runs Aug. 4 to 13 this year.

The Lake County Fair takes place at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. A preview night takes place today (Thursday).

If visiting for Preview Night, guests will have the chance to be part of the 4H Achievement Night and Graduation at 7 p.m. Also rides are open beginning at 6 p.m. with unlimited rides available for $15 since it's a special Wristband Night. Food will be available as well but no buildings are open during Preview Night.

The Lake County Fair has been offering fun experiences since its beginning in 1852.

On the Midway, which features rides, guests will find many types of rides from those that spin and twirl to those that dip and rock and are a bit more mild.

Among other attractions are the All Star Monster Truck Show; All Breed Classic Horse and Pony Show; 4H Poultry Show; Bean Spitting Contest; Rabbit Exhibit; Fishing Pond; Silly Safaris; Hot Wheels Racing; Three Bar J Ranch And Rodeo; Flower Show; Apple Peeling Contest; Farmer Bob; and much more.

The Lake County Agricultural Society presented the first Lake County Fair as a way to promote the Region's agriculture. Agricultural contests, displays and more are still a prominent thing at the fair.

When it comes to food, fest-goers will find everything from ethnic fare to traditional fest faves such as roasted corn, hot dogs and funnel cakes to lemon shake-ups and other selections.

Musical shows are also featured at the event and run the gamut in style. Among performers will be Chad Clifford, Leann Stutler, Rusty Nail Crossing, Eric Lambert and The Lovely Char and more.

For more information on the fair and a complete schedule of events and attractions, visit Lake-County-Fair.com.

FYI: Lake County Fair runs Aug. 4 to 13 at The Lake County Fair grounds, 889 Court St. in Crown Point. Gates open at 9 a.m. Attractions are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Industrial Building opens at noon. Cost is $8 for ages 11 and older. Free for those 10 years old and younger. Parking is free on the fairgrounds and at Crown Point High School. A shuttle is available at the high school. Admission is free before 3 p.m.