A film festival is coming to the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso.

The Beverly Shores Depot Museum & Art Gallery, a museum and art gallery in a historic but working South Shore Line station in the Duneland, will present the Film Fest at the Crossroads at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 104 Indiana Ave. in Valpo.

The film festival will screen several documentary films about Northwest Indiana, followed by discussions with the filmmakers. It's being produced by Bonnie Hawksworth.

“It is gratifying to connect communities and nonprofits to spread the artistic wealth of our region and benefit overall quality of life,” Hawksworth said.

Board President Suzy Vance said the Beverly Shores Depot Museum & Art Gallery is “thrilled to showcase these films bringing to life the rich and dynamic fabric of our region, along with the knowledge and talent of the filmmakers and local experts."

"We hope that this collaboration with Memorial Opera House will be the first of many," she said.

The screenings will include a special short preview of "Walkable USA: Sneak Peek," a film by Tom Desch about the efforts of city planner Jeff Speck to help Hammond revitalize its downtown by making it more walkable.

"Calumet: The Region’s River" was directed by Sam Love and Raymar Brunson. It explores "the industrialized heart of the Calumet watershed in Indiana, along the branches, canals and wetlands of the Calumet River system." The Gary artists look at the river, pollution, environmental racism, barriers between class and race and public access.

"The Erosion Project" was directed by Jonathan Jackson. It chronicles how all-time high water levels on Lake Michigan hit Beverly Shores hard with erosion, leading the town to protect the lakefront and road from Lake Michigan's destructive effects.

Tickets are $25.

For more information or tickets, visit memorialoperahouse.com.