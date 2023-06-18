Flatulence is the official medical term for passing wind, farting and having gas. It is the normal and natural bodily release of excess air through the intestinal tract. Passing wind has become the butt of many jokes due to the often inopportune times that it happens a bit too loudly, causing embarrassment. Everybody does it, on average, 14 to 23 times per day.

Causes of flatulence

When you swallow air, oxygen and nitrogen collect in your gastrointestinal tract, producing gas. This can happen when you eat, drink, laugh, sleep, talk or experience stress. Typically, only small amounts of air are swallowed. When more air is swallowed, it can result in excessive gas or burping. Carbonated beverages, smoking, chewing gum, eating or drinking too quickly or wearing loose dentures can cause more air to be swallowed.

When foods are broken down, gases such as hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide collect in the digestive tract. This also causes flatulence. Certain foods cause more gas than others. The longer food sits in the intestinal tract due to slow motility, the more gas-producing bacteria build up. As we age, everything slows down, including the digestive process.

Certain health conditions, including diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, diverticulosis, constipation, gastroesophageal reflux disease, eating disorders, hypothyroidism and small bowel bacteria overgrowth, may cause a person to pass more gas. Sudden dietary changes and certain medications may cause in increase in bloating and gas.

Gassy foods

Beans top the list of gas-producing foods. They contain a complex sugar called raffinose that is difficult for the body to digest. Beans are also high in fiber. When introducing high-fiber foods into your diet, begin with small amounts and slowly increase. Consuming them regularly will help your body get used to them, and gas should get back to normal. Soaking beans for at least 16 hours and tossing out the water then cooking them in fresh water, helps lessen the gas produced during digestion.

Raffinose and high fiber are also found in Brussels sprouts, cabbage, asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower (cruciferous vegetables), lentils, wheat, corn, potatoes (starchy foods) and whole grains (except rice), making these gas producing foods.

Other troublesome foods include dairy products and high-sulfur foods such as onions, garlic and leeks. Fruits such as apples, peaches, pears and prunes contain sorbitol, the natural sugar alcohol that can be difficult to digest. Other sugar alcohols such as xylitol and erythritol, found in sugar-free foods including candy, ice cream and gum can cause excess gas.

Gas from the fermented carbohydrates of various grains, along with the carbonation process, make beer a culprit. People with a gluten intolerance may suffer from flatulence due to the gluten in beer. Fatty and fried foods take longer to digest and may cause gas to become trapped in the gut. Processed foods with a long list of ingredients often contain fructose and lactose. This combination can cause an increase in gas.

Reducing gas

Exercise helps keep things moving, including gas. Avoid sitting for prolonged periods and try to exercise at least 30 minutes three or four days a week.

Eat smaller amounts of gas-producing vegetables and increase intake slowly.

Keep a food journal and track which foods are most problematic.

Drink plenty of water and be sure you’re getting plenty of fiber (building slowly) to avoid constipation. According to Mayo Clinic, women should try to eat at least 21 to 25 grams of fiber a day, while men should aim for 30 to 38 grams a day.

Limit carbonated beverages and fermented foods and avoid high-fructose corn syrup.

Eat smaller amounts more frequently.

Eat slowly and be careful not to overeat.

Avoid dairy products if you’re lactose intolerant.

Different remedies work for different people. Experiment to discover what works best for you. If you think your medication is problematic or if you have abdominal pain, severe and persistent gas, swollen abdomen, sudden changes in bowel habits, vomiting, blood in stool, heartburn or unintentional weight loss, check with your doctor.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.