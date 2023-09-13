County Line Orchard Visits

For those who'd like to go apple picking, County Line Orchard in Hobart is currently offering U-Pick apples.

The orchard, at 200 County Line Road in Hobart, offers a variety of attractions. Cost for the U-Pick apple experience is $3 general admission. No charge for children 2 and younger. The All Access ($14) includes a tractor ride, kid's farm, moo-choo and a maze. Other packages are also available. Apples cost $2 per pound. Pumpkins cost 40 cents per pound. U-Pick Sunflowers are also available now. Visit countylineorchard.com for more information.

Chicago Gourmet

Chicago Gourmet, the Windy City's annual celebration of food and wine, will be held Sept. 21-24 at Millennium Park in Chicago and other locations.

Among events which will be part of the fest this year are Tacos & Tequila, presented by US Foods and The Spice House and hosted by chef Rick Bayless on Sept. 21 at the Harris Theater Rooftop; Somm Sessions, Sept. 22 at Adalina, 912 N. State St.; Hamburger Hop from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Harris Theater Rooftop; Late Night Gourmet on Sept. 23 at Tao Chicago, 632 W. Dearborn St.; the Grand Cru, which has two sessions on Sept. 23; and Prost! In The Park on Sept. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Harris Theater Rooftop. Visit chicagogourmet.org for more information.

Apple Fest

The annual Apple Fest in downtown Long Grove, Illinois, will be held Sept. 22 to 24. All things apple will be celebrated. Live entertainment and more will also be in the spotlight.

Among food treats will be candy covered apples, apple popcorn, hard apple ciders, spiced apple lattes, cinnamon apple pie, cakes, cookies and much more.

Bobbing contests, arts and crafts and other entertainment will be highlighted. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept 23; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24. For more information, visit longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.