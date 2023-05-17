Pigtail debuts new menu items

Acclaimed chef Jose Andres' Pigtail Pig and Cocktail eatery recently debuted new dishes on its menu. The food and drink creations were served at a recent cocktail party and tasting at Pigtail, located at 500 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

Chef Andres, who won a James Beard Award for Humanitarian of the Year in 2018, was on hand to meet with guests at the eatery, which is located on the lower level of his Jaleo restaurant.

Among items currently on the menu at Pigtail are Croquete de Jamon; Jose's Taco Con Huevo; Seleccion de Ibericos, which are cured meats; Iberico Smashburger; and Cogollos Con Boquerones y Parmesan, which are lettuce cups with a boqueron white anchovy, piparra dressing and Parmesan cheese.

For more information on Pigtail, visit pigtailcocktail.com.

James Beard Awards coming to town

Once again the Oscars of the food industry will be presented in the Windy City. The James Beard Awards will be held June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Among Chicago area chefs and restaurants nominated this year are Obelix for Best New Restaurant; Damarr Brown of Virtue for Emerging Chef; Sepia for Outstanding Hospitality; Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria for Best Chef: Great Lakes and also Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama for Best Chef: Great Lakes. For more information and to get tickets for the event, visit jamesbeard.org.

Visit Chesterton's European Market this season

Chesterton's European Market runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.