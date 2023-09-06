Chicago Gourmet

Chicago Gourmet, the Windy City's annual celebration of food and wine, will be held Sept. 21-24 at Millennium Park in Chicago and other locations.

Among events which will be part of the fest this year are Tacos & Tequila, presented by US Foods and The Spice House and hosted by chef Rick Bayless on Sept. 21 at the Harris Theater Rooftop; Somm Sessions, Sept. 22 at Adalina, 912 N. State St.; Hamburger Hop from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Harris Theater Rooftop; Late Night Gourmet on Sept. 23 at Tao Chicago, 632 W. Dearborn St.; the Grand Cru, which has two sessions on Sept. 23; and Prost! In The Park on Sept. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Harris Theater Rooftop. Visit chicagogourmet.org for more information.

Taste of Chicago

The popular food festival, Taste of Chicago, will be celebrated Sept. 8-10 in Chicago's Grant Park. More than 35 food vendors and food trucks will be featured at the event.

Among restaurants participating in Taste of Chicago are Cumin Club Indian Kitchen, Arun's Thai Restaurant, The Original Rainbow Cone, African Food Palace, Billy Goat Tavern, Seoul Taco Chicago, Pies of London and more.

Live music will also be featured. Performers include Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50; Lupita Enfante; Proyecto Uno; Whitney and other artists. Visit TasteofChicago.us.

Apple Fest

The annual Apple Fest in downtown Long Grove, Illinois, will be held Sept. 22 to 24. All things apple will be celebrated. Live entertainment and more will also be in the spotlight.

Among food treats will be candy covered apples, apple popcorn, hard apple ciders, spiced apple lattes, cinnamon apple pie, cakes, cookies and much more.

Bobbing contests, arts and crafts and other entertainment will be highlighted. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept 23; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24. For more information, visit longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.