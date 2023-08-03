When attending a Foreigner show, fans will, no doubt, enjoy the nonstop performance of hits on the roster.

The group, which is currently on its The Historic Farewell Tour, rocked The Credit Union 1 Amphitheater recently offering audience members a show filled with musical gems.

Foreigner, which now stars lead singer Kelly Hansen, along with Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier and Luis Carlos Maldonado, proved in fine form during the nearly two-hour show.

Hansen, who continues to make the popular Foreigner tunes stand out with his strong vocals, is always an energetic showman on stage as well. He mentioned that what people were hearing that evening was a band singing and playing live without all the bells and whistles of modern technology to assist them in sounding better.

And fans welcomed that as they sang along with the catchy Foreigner hit tunes.

The group opened with "Double Vision" and proceeded to perform "Head Games" and "Cold As Ice."

Other tunes delivered by Foreigner were "Say You Will," "Feels Like The First Time, "Juke Box Hero" and "Urgent."

Highlights of the show included a perfect performance of "I Want To Know What Love Is," Waiting For A Girl Like You" and the closing song "Hot Blooded."

Opening for Foreigner was Loverboy with Mike Reno who performed a strong set including "Working for the Weekend."

Among upcoming Foreigner concert dates are Aug. 11 in Dallas; Aug. 16 in Denver and Aug. 18 in Salt Lake City. Fans in the Region will be happy to know Foreigner will be back in the area on Nov. 4 when the band plays Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. For more information on upcoming Foreigner concerts, visit foreigneronline.com.