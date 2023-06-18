Frank Becerra of Highland grew up in East Chicago as one of nine children in a devout Catholic family.

Religion guided every part of their lives, including the name each child was given. “My parents had a beautiful way of dong it,” he said. “Whatever day their child was born on, the saint’s feast that day would be their name. I was born on Dec. 3, so I was Francis Xavier.”

Becerra expected to grow up to be a priest, and he studied at Scared Heart Seminary. “I was with them for about seven years, I was ready to take my first vows and that’s when I decided to ask for a sabbatical,” he said. It was then that he realized he couldn’t close the door on the idea of having his own child. He had helped take care of his siblings, and he knew that being a father was something that he deeply desired. “To this day I feel if I had been allowed to marry I would have been ordained, but it was not to be in my lifetime,” he added.

After being drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War, he said he was the first Roman Catholic in Northwest Indiana to apply for conscientious objector status “I don’t believe in killing anything, and I would refuse to carry a gun,” he said. “I was ready to go to prison.”

He ended up receiving a hardship discharge after his father passed away, and he was the oldest one at home with his mother and several siblings, including a mentally disabled sister, to care for.

Becerra went into a career in banking that spanned 42 years in several locations and roles, including as a branch manager, a mortgage originator and in the secondary loan market. He went to work for First Midwest Bank, which is now Old National Bank, right out of high school and remained there his whole career. He met his wife, Lupe, through work and the two have been married for 26 years and have three daughters and four grandchildren.

He is now retired from banking, but very active and leading a life of service. He and his wife are active in their parish, Our Lady of Grace in Highland. He also moved into a part-time job as a driver for the Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville. When he’s not transporting residents by bus, he helps out in the dining room and spends time with residents who are delighted by his conversation.