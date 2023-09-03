Franklinstein Horror Fest will bring back the frights to Michigan City on Friday the 13th in October.

The "sinister spectacle of terror, suspense, and the macabre" will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 13 at Uptown Social at 907 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

"The Franklinstein Horror Fest is not just a festival; it's an immersive journey into the heart of darkness," said Eddie Castellanos, the festival's producer. "This year, we've conjured up an even darker and more terrifying experience for our attendees. Prepare to be haunted, thrilled and utterly mesmerized."

It will bring together horror aficionados for a celebration of all things spooky. It will showcase interactive installations, experiential activities and a collection of both classic and contemporary horror.

The Franklinstein Horror Fest will feature the band Red Hot Voodoo, a Night of 1,000 Wednesdays dance routine by the Lakeshore School of Performing Arts and Axe-Rate's mobile axe-throwing contest in which people can hit Jason or Freddy bullseyes.

There will be horror-themed vendors like Sinister Rex, Haunted Hills Hospital Haunted House, Pop Culture Collectibles, Sideshow Vintage, Guerilla Publishing and Costume World selling Halloween paraphernalia, scary dolls and vintage oddities.

A Haunted Forest display will be installed by Kazidelicious as a backdrop for selfies and Instagram photos. The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screened at Uptown Social on Saturday, Oct. 14 to continue the horror-filled weekend festivities.

Uptown Social, Sizzlebox Food Truck and others will offer horror-themed food and drinks.

Tickets for the 18+ event are $10 per person in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information, contact Eddie Castellanos at 219.577.3619, email info@FranklinsteinHorrorFest.com or visit FranklinsteinHorrorFest.com