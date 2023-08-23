It's not going to be a hard-knock life in Valpo when a fully inclusive production of "Annie Jr." comes to town.

The Penguin Project, a national nonprofit that aims to give differently abled children theatrical opportunities, partnered with the Memorial Opera House Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana to stage the play, a shorter version of the popular musical based on the Little Orphan Annie comic strip. It's being billed as "the first-ever, fully-inclusive theatre production in Indiana."

"Annie Jr." will be performed in Valparaiso at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 24.

Directors Lindsey Elderkin and Heather Chaddock brought in choreographers, vocal specialists and behavioral specialists to prepare differently abled children to perform the play. Each actor rehearsed and will take the stage with a peer mentor.

“This is the first opportunity many of these kids have ever had to be in a show. But it’s bigger than that–they’re making friends, collaborating, learning, and growing. For many of our kids, it’s life-changing," Elderkin said. "We feel honored to be providing this memorable experience. I really hope you come to cheer them on.”

The play will take place at The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana – Valparaiso Club at 708 Evans Ave in Valparaiso. A pre-show reception will take place from noon to 2 p.m. It will feature vendors, artisans, social service organizations like Opportunity Enterprises and a red carpet people can pose for pictures on.

“We are so excited to offer this experience in an inclusive, accessible environment for local families,” Chaddock said.

For more information, visit penguinproject.org or memorialoperahouse.com or call 219.548.9137.