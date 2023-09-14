Families looking for a unique playful experience for children and parents to share together can plan to visit CAMP.

CAMP, billed as an experience which combines shopping, play and part interactive theater, recently debuted in Chicago's Lincoln Park area.

CAMP, The Family Experience Company, features a variety of experiences where interaction is key and fun is around every corner. The store/venue is located at 651 W. North Ave. in Chicago.

CAMP features a Magic Door, which is a moveable wall allowing visitors to be transported from the shopping area into the interactive theatrical/party type of space. In Chicago, the theme is Doodles x CAMP and participants enter the colorful world of Doodles for an interactive adventure.

"Chicago is our ninth location," said Kirk Larsen, Chief Creative Officer of CAMP. "Each one of the stores has a Magic Door and each one is different," Larsen said. He added The Windy City is the first to have the Doodles theme.

Larsen said themes occasionally change at CAMP. The whole CAMP experience, according to Larsen, is something that helps keep kids busy and entertained.

"We like to think of ourselves as the answer to the question 'What should we do today?'"

That answer, he said, would be "Let's go to CAMP."

Larsen said, at CAMP, people will find play, performance and product intertwined together.

When one enters the retail "canteen" area, a variety of toys, apparel and other products are on display and are available for purchase. As families wait for entrance into the "performance space," which is behind the "Magic Door," they have the opportunity to check out the toys and also watch kids make slime creations at The Schmutz Bar and more. Families may also check out the store after their experience beyond the Magic Door.

Once guests are led into the interactive area they meet characters Hap and Mello and can create Doodles, play on the Rainbow Slide, experiment with arts and crafts in the Flower Forest, investigate the Lost Caves, jump into a colorful ball pit and much more.

Larsen said parents joining their kids at CAMP, will also have a fun time, especially if they're also kids at heart. He added most of the employees at CAMP, who come up with the whimsical experiences, are indeed kids at heart.

"We're so excited to be in Chicago," Larsen said. It's such a great city."

For more information on CAMP, visit camp.com.