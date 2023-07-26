The United Church of Christ in New Hampshire launched the George Floyd Quilt Project to commemorate the slaying of the African-American man in Minneapolis in 2020 that sparked nationwide protests and reforms.

Its parishioners handcrafted quilts in an act of solidarity with Black and Brown people across the country.

It's grown into 14 quilts and a documentary film called "Stitch Breathe Speak, the George Floyd Quilts." It's traveled across New England, New York and the Midwest.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District of Gary is bringing the traveling exhibit to Northwest Indiana. It will arrive Friday at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts.

It will be exhibited from July 31 through Aug. 12 at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. There will be limited access the first weekend because of the Kevin Blake solo exhibit "Living Like Larry" and a Miller Community Theatre production.

Dr. Harriet Ward with the Anti-Racism Ministry group of the New Hampshire United Church of Christ Conference said the traveling exhibit is an impactful antiracism tool.

“The more we show our work, the more we understand that quilting is a spiritual solution to a spiritual problem," he said. "Our job is not done. Churches everywhere should be confronting racism in this way.”

MBACD President Kathy Long said each quilt will be displayed in a freestanding frame.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-885-9114 or visit https://millerbeacharts.org.