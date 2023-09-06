Gladys Knight, "The Empress of Soul," is coming to Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The legendary singer will perform on Oct. 15 at Hard Rock Live at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the venue just off the Burr Street exit of the Borman Expressway.

"The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last 50 years have matched her unassailable artistry," Hard Rock Casino said in a news release. "This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance."

Knight started singing gospel music at the age of 4 at Mount Mariah Baptist Church, going on to perform with the Morris Brown College Choir and win the prize on “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour.”

She started Gladys Knight & The Pips with family. The group released its first album in 1960 when she was just 16 years old.

The group scored a number of chart-topping hits like “Every Beat of My Heart,” “Letter Full of Tears,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine," “If I Were Your Woman,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye),” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me” and the classic “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Knight contributed to the Academy Award nominated soundtrack of Curtis Mayfield’s “Claudine" and partnered with Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dionne Warwick on “That’s What Friends are For.”

She's released 38 albums over the years, including "Good Woman," "Just for You" and "Many Different Roads."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $69 for the 21+ fully seated show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.