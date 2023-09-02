Northwest Indiana Green Drinks is going to host a face-to-face gathering and screen environmental documentaries.

The series of talks about the environment, conservation and other green subjects got its start at local watering holes but switched to a virtual format during the coronavirus pandemic and has stuck with it since.

"Many have been asking for and we are delivering the opportunity to come out of our Zoom boxes and meet face-to-face for the second time since the pandemic," said Nancy Moldenhauer, Green Drinks organizer and Save the Dunes president.

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks' Meet & Greet: Face-to-Face Gathering will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Brown Skin Coffee at 1921 W 25th Ave. in Gary.

"Join us at Brown Skin Coffee, an exciting new venue featuring a comfortable relaxing space to take a tour in every cup, which is the culmination of curiosity, respect and admiration and enjoyment of coffee. Order and pay for your own personal choice of light eats and/or refreshing libations—including coffee, teas, juice and wine—from their menu," she said.

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will reserve its own section for the face-to-face meetup and discussion of environmental affairs. Sponsors include Save the Dunes, the Michigan City Sustainability Commission and 219 GreenConnect.

Brown Faces, Green Spaces, Earth Charter Indiana, Indiana University Northwest and 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS will host the gathering.

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks meets virtually on Zoom and Facebook Live on the first Thursday of the month. Carbon Neutral Indiana Executive Director Daniel Poynter will give a talk at the next virtual event on Oct. 5.

The group also will screen documentaries in conjunction with the Climate Leadership Summit 8 at the Indiana University Northwest School of Arts and Sciences later that Thursday night. The double feature of "Shifting Sands" and "Liminal" will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday at the IUN School Arts and Sciences Main Stage Theatre at 3415 Broadway in Gary.

"During this special in-person event, you will be treated to a double-feature viewing of two critical environmental documentaries about sustainability in Indiana. The first 'Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability' tells the story of how one region, where rare plants grow in the shadows of smokestacks, sparked a movement for a national park; a movement which eventually led to game-changing environmental policies with worldwide impact and unique partnerships on the path to a more sustainable world," Moldenhauer said. "A national PBS selection, it was nominated for an Emmy in Outstanding Achievement for Documentary-Historical in the Midwest and is featured at many environmental film festivals."

It will be followed by a screening of "Liminal: Indiana in the Anthropocene," which she describes as "a meditative aerial film that illustrates our state as a microcosm of this new planetary epoch."

"'Liminal' captures features of this global phenomenon within the boundaries of our state, collapsing the global into the local. Entirely filmed with drone cameras by Indiana Aerials and accompanied by an original score written by Fort Wayne composer Nate Utesch (aka Metavari), it reveals a compelling and uncanny view of Indiana in all its features and forms," Moldenhauer said. "Released in 2023 as part of Unearthed which is a new thematic initiative from Indiana Humanities that encourages Hoosiers to discover and discuss their relationships with the natural world."

Doors open at 6 p.m. The screenings will be followed by a short discussion with filmmaker and producer Pat Wisniewski.

For more information, email NancyforVision@gmail.com.