Hammond is going to give out free tickets to Hammond residents only for the Lil Wayne concert at the Festival of the Lakes this summer.

The city has been charging $125 to see the Saturday night headliner who has won five Grammy Awards, sold more than 200 million albums worldwide and is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Mayor Thomas McDermott said the ticket fees were meant to recoup the higher cost of bringing in a bigger name act and to limit capacity to around 15,000 for the show at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond. The rapper Rick Ross turned out nearly 20,000 people last year, which city officials deemed too large a crowd to be safe.

McDermott feared Lil Wayne could draw up to 40,000 if it were free like other Festival of the Lakes concerts. The rapper known as Weezy has been called one of the most influential of his generation by XXL Magazine and had many chart-topping hits like "6 Foot 7 Foot," "Lollipop" and "A Milli."

Hammond will give away free Lil Wayne tickets at 9 a.m. on June 24 at the Hammond Civic Center at 5925 Sohl Avenue, Hammond. The city will give two free general admission tickets per address to anyone who provides a driver's license or state-issued ID proving residency in the city.

"Due to high demand, the quantity of the free general admission tickets are limited and there is no guarantee a free general admission ticket will be available to all people at the giveaway," Hammond said in a press release. "To ensure admittance to the Lil Wayne concert, tickets are available for purchase at FestivalOfTheLakes.com."

Festival of the Lakes will take place between July 12 and July 16 this year. This year's lineup includes Ja Rule and Ashanti on Wednesday, the Brothers Osbourne on Thursday, Stone Temple Pilots on Friday, Lil Wayne on Saturday and Luis "El Flaco" Angel on Sunday.

The festival, previously known as Summer Fest, celebrates Hammond's three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake. It features a carnival, local food vendors, a beer garden and a series of nightly concerts that are free except for Saturday.

For more information, visit festivalofthelakes.com.