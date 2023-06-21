Hammond is hosting free concerts at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake this summer.

The Hammond Port Authority and Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. have scheduled a Summer Concert Series Lineup of family-friendly music at the outdoor concert venue at 2324 Calumet Ave. in Hammond.

People can bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets to enjoy the outdoor shows by Wolf Lake, the shallow gently rippling lake just south of Lake Michigan that straddles the border of Chicago and Hammond and is a state park on the Illinois side. Hammond Development Community Kitchen also will be selling food at each concert.

Each show starts at 7 p.m. The gates open at 6 p.m.

Visions of Santana, which has been covering Carlos Santana and other Latin acts in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland since 2010, will perform on Friday, June 30. Food vendors include El Tacazo and Let Me Bake You Happy.

Trippin Billies, a long-standing Dave Matthews Band tribute act in Chicagoland, will play on Friday, Aug. 11. Royal BBQ & Foods and CoCo Sweets will be on hand to sell food.

Hollywood Swinging, a tribute to Kool & The Gang, will perform on Friday, Aug. 25. Royal BBQ & Foods and CoCo Sweets will again be the vendors that night.

Talisk, a Scottish folk band, will play the Pav at Wolf Lake on Friday, Sept. 1. Niki’s Urban Eats and Shawn Blaze will be selling food that night.

The Hammond Arts & Performance Academy Rock Band will perform on Friday, Sept. 15. Royal BBQ & Foods and Kai’s Fancy Treats will be the food vendors.

For more information, visit wolflakepavilion.com.