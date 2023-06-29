Although the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary steadily brings to the Region some of the best live music shows since the demise of the Star Plaza Theater, their upcoming line-up of shows for the summer/fall months is impressive.

At a time of year when festivals and fairs generally rule the summer entertainment season and many indoor venues book light and/or stay dark, Hard Rock Live is continuing to present some strong ticket acts.

This weekend features two national headline artists. On Friday, Grammy-nominated dance/pop sensation Halsey performs a unique show of her hits backed by a live string ensemble. Tickets start at $39.50. Then on Sunday, Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop legends Cypress Hill -- the first Latino-American hip hop group to score multi-platinum album sales -- bring their '90s street beats to the Hard Rock Live stage to make folks there -- as their song says -- "Insane in the Brain." Tickets start at $52.50.

Other top shows in July alone include:

The July 7 stop of the "Dreamsonic Tour" featuring Dream Theater with special guests Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders. Grammy Award-winning Dream Theater remain "musician's musicians," and continue to create incredible music nearly four decades into their career. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 and up.

The Grammy and VMA Award winning Los Angeles-based pop-rock sensations WEEZER lands there on July 8 for a 7:30 p.m. show, armed with a cache of hits that include "Buddy Holly," "Undone (The Sweater Song)," "Island In the Sun," "Say It Ain't So," "Hash Pipe," "El Scorcho," and others. Tickets are $109.50 and up.

Heavy rockers Shinedown have amassed over 6.5 billion global streams, 19 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, 10 million albums sold worldwide with a platinum or gold certification for every album. They hit Hard Rock Live stage at 8 p.m. on July 21. Tickets are $84.50 and up.

The month of shows ends on July 30 with a 7 p.m. concert by the hard and heavy metal group, Volbeat, who have shared the stage with the genre's biggest names while racking up gold and platinum-selling albums worldwide. The icing on the cake for this show is having Halestorm as the opening act for this show. Tickets are: $84.50 and up.

Other notable concerts at Hard Rock Live in the near future include: Extreme and Living Color doing an 8 p.m. double bill on Aug. 17 (Tickets: $39.50 & up); WASP with an 8 p.m. show on Aug. 20 (Tickets: $59.50 & up); and rock icons Daryl Hall & Todd Rundgren together for a 7:30 p.m. show on Aug. 22 (Tickets: $69.50 & up).

In addition to all the great ticketed concert events, Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana brings tons of free live entertainment to the casino floor at both the Hard Rock Cafe Stage and the Council Oak Stage, every Friday and Saturday. Shows generally begin at 8 p.m.

This Friday, patrons get a free "best hits of the '90s" performance by Nerdvana at the Cafe stage. On Saturday, it's electronic pop by the female-fronted Ultrabeat band delivering driving beats, synth-riffs and fat bass lines. Northwest Indiana's Keith Jackson & Triple Dose blend R&B, funk and reggae when they perform at the Council Oak Bar Stage on Saturday.

The full schedule, information on the artists and ticket links for all the shows are found online at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

'GATORS' take a big bite into nominations

The nominees for the 16th annual Blues Blast Music Awards were announced this past week and 13 of Chicago's Alligator Records artists received a total of 19 nominations. The Cash Box Kings and Rick Estrin & The Nightcats received four nominations including (for both) "Blues Band Of The Year." Blues legend Charlie Musselwhite and multiple Grammy Award nominee Shemekia Copeland received three nominations.

Grammy Award-winning guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Chicago slide guitar legend Lil' Ed Williams, master guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Chris Cain, and Dennis Gruenling and Rodrigo Mantovani (of The Nick Moss Band) each received one nomination.

Voting is free and open to the public, beginning July 1 and ending on Aug. 18. Blues fans can see the full list of nominees and cast their votes at bluesblastmagazine.com. The winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held on Sept. 23 in Peoria, Illinois.

MUSIC NOTES

• Friday at the Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in Hobart finds a 7 p.m. performance for The Make A Wish Foundation headlined by NWI original music group Flamingo Haze, with special guests Capital and Kin Lyon. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets: $20 and up.

On Saturday night, things get loud with a quartet of '90s tribute groups -- Facelift (Alice in Chains), White Pony (Deftones), Concentric (A Perfect Circle), and System of Dying Angels (System of a Down) -- each firing off faithful covers to four of the decades heaviest bands starting at 2 p.m. More: brickartlive.com.

• Teen rocker Geddy Trezak plays for his hometown friends, fans and family as the musical artist of the week for "Acoustic Thursday" at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, which runs every Thursday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152.

• Chicago-based singer/songwriter Nick Scarpinato visits downtown Hobart this Saturday from 1to 4 p.m. for an outside performance at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, where he will mix his original songs with a few cover tunes for the store's weekly "Saturday Summer Chill Series." Upcoming free performances in the series for July feature: Kyla Webb (7/15), Kwaician (7/22), and LeAnn Stutler (7/29). Acoustic artists interested in performing at the store, should call 219-945-9511.

• Midwest folk rockers The Michigan Rattlers -- Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (bass), Christian Wilder (piano), and Tony Audia (drums) -- perform Friday just over the state line at The Acorn Theater (107 Generation Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Showtime: 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern. Tickets: $20.

On Saturday, Americana rocker/songwriter Griffin House returns to the venue, armed with songs from his latest album, "Stories For A Rainy Day." Showtime: 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern. Tickets: $30.

Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday will be the Midwest-based electric soul quintet, Sankofa, with a repertoire that blends soul, jazz, funk, blues and pop. Showtime: 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern. Tickets: $15.

• The holiday weekend kicks off at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter begins with tonight's weekly "Karaoke Night," where you dear reader can play out your rock star fantasy. Then on Friday it's rock band Positive Vibe Techicians, followed on Saturday by the jam rock band Dead To Rights. The "Sunday Blues Jam" happens weekly from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The weekly "acoustic night" at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John features Chad "Mr. Crawpuppy" Clifford performing tonight. On Friday, The Carlos Ramos Band takes the stage at 7 p.m., and Saturday features a return of the guitar-driven blues rock of The Steepwater Band. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Acoustic music happens this evening with McMahon & Adrian at 9 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. On Saturday, it's Third Wheel at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" happen every Sunday and Tuesday at 9 p.m., with a 10 p.m. Friday "Karaoke Night" each week. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• The free "Portage Summer Music Series" at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall presented by the Portage Chamber of Commerce is on hiatus until July 11, when they bring in Hobart High School's traveling choir, Wolffgang. More: portagelive.org or portagelife.

• Chicago-based pop-punk quintet, Wilmette, has released "No One Knew" as the advance single off the band's forthcoming debut full-length album, "Hyperfocused," scheduled for an Aug. 4 release via Mutant League Records. The song is accompanied by a music video, found along with more band info at mutantleaguerecords.com.