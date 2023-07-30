I remember

sending peanut butter sandwiches to school with my boys without fear of schoolmates' food allergies. In fact, I often made extra sandwiches for them to share with their friends.

Lunch time in school is considerably different these days.

About 8% of children have food allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is roughly 1 in 13 kids or about two per average size classroom. While schools vary in their rules about foods that can be brought from home, it’s important to know the foods most likely to cause allergic reactions that range from intestinal discomfort and hives to breathing difficulty.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, dairy, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy and sesame account for about 90% of the food reactions in the U.S. Keep this in mind when you plan lunch for your child and search for snacks that have recognizable, basic, allergen-free ingredients. Here are some options:

Applesauce

Whether you make your own or send the pre-packaged variety, this is the next best thing to sending an apple. To make your own, bring apples, water, freshly squeezed lemon juice and cinnamon to a boil in a pot for about a half hour. Once the apples are very soft, mash them. When buying packaged applesauce, look for a variety without added sugar or allergens.

Fruits and vegetables

There are numerous options in this category and all are allergen-free. You can peel, chop and package these yourself or buy one of the many packaged types. Fruit kabobs offer variety and are fun. Mini boxes of raisins are still around from the days I took them in my lunchbox. There are other dried fruits and packaged carrot sticks, celery sticks and apple slices.

Sunflower seed butter, available in single-serving packets, can be substituted for peanut butter and used for dipping celery sticks and apple slices. Hummus is another veggie dipping option; however, many commercial brands contain sesame in the form of tahini. Make your own hummus by combining a can of chickpeas (rinsed and drained) with 1/4 cup of olive oil, a splash of lemon juice, salt and pepper. Mix in a food processor or blender until smooth; you may have to add a bit more olive oil.

Corn chips and corn snacks

Corn chips come in many forms and are the perfect dipper for salsa, guacamole and hummus. Single-serve bags of chips and pre-packaged guacamole and hummus (sesame/tahini free) are perfect for lunchboxes. Corn tortillas can be used instead of bread to make sandwiches. Popcorn is another snack food available in single-serve bags. When choosing corn chips and snacks, avoid those with flavorings that may contain allergens and always read the ingredient label.

Other packaged foods

When you need convenience, gluten-free pretzels, basic potato chips (on occasion), rice cakes and crackers (pair with sunflower butter), dry rice or corn cereals are substitutes for crackers and may come in single-serve packages. Check ingredients because some products may contain soybean oil. Choose plain snacks to avoid possible dairy and gluten/wheat found in flavorings. You may be surprised to learn what’s in some of your favorite snacks if you’re not accustomed to reading ingredient labels.

There’s more

Baked apple, banana, coconut, pineapple and other chips come in single-serve packages. Make a dried fruit and rice or corn cereal snack mix. Several quality brands of bars, granolas and snacks specifically state ingredients they avoid, typically the nine allergens. Once you find a company that makes allergen-free items, check out all their options for more tasty snacks that are acceptable to send with your child.

Familiarize yourself with specific school policies regarding allergen-free zones to provide a tasty meal for your child.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.