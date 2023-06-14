It's always a happening when the rock band Chicago performs in The Windy City and its environs.

The band, whose unmistakable signature of highlighting brass and rock sounds, will bring its show to Ravinia in Highland Park on June 18.

"It's always special to work in the Chicago area," said James Pankow, who plays the trombone in Chicago. "Ravinia is a great venue. It's a great place to see a show."

Chicago, which began as The Big Thing in 1967, later took on the name Chicago Transit Authority and then became simply Chicago.

The group is still touring extensively and Pankow said they wouldn't have it any other way.

"The band is better than ever...Three of the founders are still in the saddle," he added, referring to himself, Robert Lamm and Lee Loughnane.

Other band members now include Wally Reyes, Jr., Tony Obrohta,, Loren Gold, Ray Herrmann, Neil Donell, Brett Simons and Ramon "Ray" Yslas.

Pankow said Chicago will be doing about 90 shows this year. The band is in its 56th year of touring and just released its 38th studio album titled "Born For This Moment" last year. Also released recently is the documentary "The Last Band On Stage," which is about their experience during the pandemic. Chicago was literally on stage when the pandemic shut everything down.

"We're very busy," Pankow said. The musician added it's always nice to see the dedicated fans who come out to see the band.

"I look out at the crowd and you can see people remembering where they were when they discovered the music," he said. Pankow said there's a special connection between the audience and the band. "It's magical," he said.

Pankow said Chicago started to tour again in summer 2021. He added it was difficult for him as it was for everyone else to be locked at home during the pandemic.

"I had been home all the time going crazy. We did a few Zoom things. But that wasn't enough to fill the time. Being dead in the water was very dismal," he said.

The musician said it was a wonderful feeling to get back on tour in the summer of 2021.

"It was so great. The people were so ready," he said. Shows were something everyone "missed desperately," he added.

Pankow, who hails from Chicago's North Side, currently lives in Nashville.

"I'm enjoying a nice rural environment. It's been a great move," he said. Prior to moving to Nashville, he resided in California.

Pankow said audiences can expect to hear a collection of favorites during the group's Ravinia show.

"After so many years of hits, they're getting a whole show of hits," he said. "People come to see Chicago to see Chicago and to experience all the songs they grew up with," he said. "I look into the crowd and see three and four generations of fans....and they're all experiencing and enjoying the music on their levels."

Pankow said their concerts are truly celebrations of the music and the generations coming together to enjoy the music.

FYI: Chicago will perform at Ravinia at 7 p.m. June 18.Tickets range from $51 to $150. Visit Ravinia.org. For more information on chicago, visit chicagotheband.com.

