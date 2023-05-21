Springtime calls for a road trip and what better journey than to places featured in movies. We’re not talking about Hollywood here but rather the Hoosier state where it turns out quite a few movies have been made.

Some have become classics such as “Hoosiers” starring Gene Hackman about a single-class high-school football team from Milan. We're talking about a seriously small town here with population 1,899 and school size 161 that beat the Muncie Bearcats to win the 1954 state basketball tournament.

In a basketball-centric state like Indiana, that calls for a museum. And the Milan 1954 Hoosiers Museum is, surprisingly, a fascinating place to visit. Milan is located in Ripley County in the southeast section of the state. It’s a place of forests and small towns and winding country roads and also was a major player in the Underground Railroad.

Of course, a lot of the filming took place at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, which when it was built in 1928 was the largest basketball arena in the country. It’s open for self-guided tours Monday through Friday. And the local high school games were shot at the Hoosier Stadium in Knightstown. But still.

Besides “Hoosiers,” you have other classics says Amy Howell, vice president of Tourism, Marketing & Communications for Visit Indiana. “Rudy” was shot in South Bend on the Notre Dame campus and in Whiting, “Public Enemies” in Crown Point, “Breaking Away,” in Bloomington and “A League of Their Own” in Huntingburg.

The University of Notre Dame’s campus is a beautiful place to visit with its Gothic-style architecture, walking path around its two lakes, and the university’s Main Building with its "Golden Dome" covered with 1,250 thin strips made out of 8 ounces of 23-karat gold. There’s also the grotto and what is affectionately known as Touchdown Jesus, a 132-foot high and 65-foot wide mural of the teaching Jesus that contains 81 types of stone from 16 countries painted on the south panel of the Hesburgh Library, the largest college library in the country. The nickname “touch down” came about because of the mural’s visibility from Notre Dame’s football stadium and it is said to inspire the team to victory.

“Indiana’s topography lends itself to be a captivating backdrop for filming movies,” she continues. “From picturesque small towns to vibrant urban areas, Indiana’s diverse settings are great for cinematic opportunities.”

Lesser known movies include “Ms. White Light” and “The Good Catholic” which were entirely filmed in Bloomington on the Indiana University campus and around town including at local churches. Though there wasn’t any filming done at the Grant Street Inn, considered one of Bloomington’s signature boutique establishments, a photograph of actor Danny Glover who starred in "The Good Catholic" and stayed at the Inn in 2016 when filming nearby, hangs next to the mosaic fireplace in the lush, Victorian-style lobby.

"The Miseducation of Bindu" was totally shot in Indianapolis including at the old Broad Ripple High School which is now closed. But Broad Ripple is always a fun area to visit with its trendy restaurants and eclectic shops.

“The Shade Shepherd” was filmed in Goshen, LaGrange, Howe and Shipshewana and stars Jordon Hodges as a burned out psychiatrist who is helping his older brother, played by Randy Spence, a heroin addict accused of murder. The time is 1987 and the two are trying to make their way to Canada through the “wilds” of rural Indiana armed only with a bow and arrow. Hodges is a native of Goshen and his wife is from Middlebury. And while not many of us think of the bucolic Amish farms and horse and buggies as wild, it’s always worth a visit to reconnect to the 19h century way of living in this, one of the largest Amish regions in the nation.

The Goshen area including Bristol was also the setting for “Sand Castles,” about Noah, whose sister Lauren mysteriously returns to the impoverished family. Now mute, she was kidnapped and held captive for over a decade.

There are always good reasons to visit Columbus, Indiana and Howe notes that such sites as the Irwin Conference Center which emphasizes radical banking transparency with its large windows, and the red Robert N. Stewart Bridge, an early example of cable stayed bridges in the United States that frames the entrance to city are among the many architectural gems seen in the movie “Columbus.” The city itself is ranked sixth in the nation for architectural innovation and design by the American Institute of Architects, behind only Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Boston and Washington, D.C. Not bad for Southern Indiana. Other notable structures seen in the film include the Miller House, Eero Saarinen’s modernist masterpiece. Tours of the city are available at the Visitor’s Center.

“Columbus” is described in Rotten Tomatoes as “Wonderfully acted and artfully composed, Columbus balances the clean lines of architecture against the messiness of love, with tenderly moving results.”

Currently in production is another film, this one titled “The Ice Cream Man,” a short film about the Holocaust and is being filmed partly at the marvelous Zaharakos ice cream parlor in Columbus, which is also a museum. The 129-year old ice cream parlor is a marvel of brass, marble, old time orchestrions, stained glass, and wonderful food and ice cream treats. The movie is based upon the true story of Ernst Cahn, who owned an ice cream parlor in Amsterdam. In 1941, Cahn, who was Jewish and a resistance fighter, was targeted by the Nazis.

Also architecturally inspirational, West Baden Springs Resort, a national historic landmark hotel, is the setting for “So Cold the River,” the supernatural thriller based on the novel by Michael Koryta, a Bloomington native who sets many of his well-written novels in Southern Indiana.

“So Cold the River,” the state’s most recently completed film was all filmed at West Baden and its sister property, French Lick. The movie is about Erica Shaw, a documentary filmmaker who is given a large amount of money and an antique bottle filled with water from a local spring to profile her dying father-in-law, the mysterious millionaire Campbell Bradford who once dominated. For many years, Pluto water was bottled and sold though now it is only available at the two resort’s luxurious spas.

For more information about Indiana Films, visit filmindiana.com/filmography/