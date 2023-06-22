Looking back on the three decades of riverboat gambling in the Chicago area on the Illinois side, and 27 years in The Region on the Indiana side, it is truly incredible how the casino landscape has changed.

Today there are recreational gamblers in their 40’s for whom trips to the casino are part of their entertainment pursuits who have no idea what it was like when gambling on the slots and at the tables first became legal and state regulated.

Let us take a journey back in time to see if you can recall exactly what it meant to enjoy the experience of a casino gambling adventure close to home for the first time instead of having to travel 1,200 miles to Las Vegas for a once or twice a year getaway.

For openers, the gambling vessels were required to be “sea worthy” and under U.S. Coast Guard certifications. There was a captain and a crew, meaning the boats had to leave the dock before gambling could legally take place.

The “cruises” (most of the time they just pulled away from the dock) had a regular schedule. People were encouraged to make advance reservations for a cruise, which lasted roughly four hours. There was also a per-person admission price that started out in the $18 range.

When a cruise was booked full, that was it. People would arrive for their scheduled time and wait in a holding area for the doors leading to the vessel to open. People on the previous cruise would have to exit (sometimes they would “shoo” you out) and the new crowd with fresh money would be herded in. Then the doors closed and the boat pulled away from the dock.

Making a reservation for a specific time and then getting tied up in traffic was like being late for your flight at the airport. Miss your time and you’d have to sit around to wait for the next one. Naturally Friday nights and weekends were the toughest times to get in.

Guests on board had no choice but to remain for the entire four-hour time frame. There was no option to exit and head for your car. If you lost your bankroll in one hour, you had nothing to do for three hours but gaze longingly at other people who still had cash.

On the other hand, if you were having a really good time and the slots were hitting, chances are you were told it was time to exit the vessel to make room for the next group eagerly waiting to board.

The slot floor had only reel-spinning machines and video poker. The video slot revolution was still about a decade in the future. The lowest denomination was a quarter, followed by half-dollar, dollar, five-dollar, and some 10-dollar machines for the high rollers.

The nickel and penny games which dominate the casino floor landscape today were still in the future when advances in technology revolutionized the way people play the games.

All of the machines were coin-in/coin-out, meaning you had to drop coins into the slot to make a play…one coin, two coins, three coins, five coins, one at a time.

This play dynamic also meant that you had to have coins to play. Lots of them. They were really tokens, minted and issued by the individual properties for proprietary use. Slot attendants would sell rolls of your favorite denomination, or you could go to the cashier to purchase some.

Old-time gaming fans probably still have a few of the tokens laying in a drawer somewhere in their home.

Bill validators and ticket-in/ticket-out capabilities were still off in the distance, but once these convenience features came along, the whole game changed.

It paved the way for penny slots, and it also meant that gamblers would be spending what casino operators refer to as more “time on device”, which was music to their ears.

Playing with tokens also meant that when you won, tokens would drop one-by-one into your machine’s tray, making a sound that was music to gambler’s ears! During busy times the floor would get pretty noisy with tokens cascading into metal trays everywhere.

Then it was a matter of scooping up your winnings by the handful and placing them into a plastic “bucket” or container the casino provided by the hundreds (Does anyone still have one of those buckets laying somewhere around the house?)

Guests would happily march, bucket (or buckets) in hand or held close to their bodies, off to the cage or casino cashier where an attendant would dump the tokens into a coin counting machine and pay your winnings in folding cash.

Many a slot player would walk away from the counter wondering if that machine really did count “every coin”.

IRS jackpots ($1,200 or more) were always hand-pays, but anything less dropped into your machine’s tray. If, for example, you were playing max coins on a quarter Double-Double Bonus video poker game and hit quad deuces with a kicker, 1,600 quarters would drop into the tray for you to collect and redeem.

A meter on the machine would count the coins down. Depending on how much the payout was, you could find yourself sitting there for a little while gathering up your bounty.

This arduous process also required that the hoppers in the machines had to constantly be re-stocked with tokens. Slot attendants would monitor the floor. When a machine was running low, or on empty, a light would turn on signaling a refill was needed.

Often times the player would be interrupted while the attendant retrieved a pre-counted money bag of coins (they were often secured in cabinets under the machines and actually quite heavy), opened the enclosure, and dumped the coins into the hopper.

Lucky winners could frequently be seen carrying multiple buckets of coins to the cashier, sometimes stacked like beer cups at the ball game. It was a ritual. Then of course there were always plenty of packaged hand wipes for guests to clean up after handling all of the metal tokens.

The sounds from the casino floor now are electronic in nature, yet for those players who never experienced how it “used to be”, the melodious sound of cascading coins will never be missed.

The hot table game was Caribbean Stud Poker with its progressive jackpot for a royal flush. There was actually a waiting list to get a seat to play. When the progressives climbed into the hundreds of thousands, the demand to play the game was huge.

So much for the “good ol’ days” of riverboat casino gambling. Cruise times, admission fees and tokens are long gone.

The vessels were eventually permitted to remain dockside. The new trend is moving the properties to “dry land” and making the original Riverboat Gambling Act part of history.