Whenever we’re heading to a destination that is more than a couple hours away, it’s nice to break it up with a stop for snacks or a meal, a fun attraction, a scenic photo stop or just a brief walk to stretch our legs. When I made plans to visit Detroit, I thought about where we could stop along the way. And then remembered that my friend Deb had told to me go to Hell. Literally. She told me I should go to the town of Hell, Michigan.

When I looked it up I realized it was just northwest of Ann Arbor. It was a little off the beaten path, but not much of a detour on our route.

So, off we set on a Monday morning with a destination of Detroit and plans for a side trip to Hell. We were headed for Hell. On a highway to Hell. Going to Hell. Hellbound. Then we made it to Hell. We spent an hour or so there. We just wanted to say we’d been to Hell and back. Every joke you could think of was exchanged on the way to or during our visit to Hell.

I thought there may be some large signs directing us to Hell, but it wasn’t so. You had to know you were headed to Hell to find it. Hell is really not much more than an intersection in this unincorporated community, but it’s worth the stop. It’s also surrounded by 400 acres of campgrounds, biking and hiking trails, lakes and recreational areas — so if you want to spend a few nights in Hell and do some exploring, you can do that, too. Canoe and kayak rentals are available.

As we made our way to Hell, we first noticed the Smitty’s Hell Saloon, where they promise a “wicked good time,” urge you to “Go to Heaven for the Climate, Come to Hell for the company” and signs outside advertise their Bloody Mary bar. The menu follows the theme with items like the Hellacious Cuban, Spinach Inferno Dip, Buzzard Reuben, Hell’s Hot Wings and others.

Next we crossed over the Hell Creek and found Screams Souvenirs From Hell & Halloween. This place is everything you’d expect — Hell-related lines printed all over T-shirts and coffee mugs and shot glass and pins and postcards and other items, some of it priced at $6.66. Signs outside offer you “Greetings from Hell” and let you know you can “Get ice here before Hell freezes over.” You can also visit The Crematory and enjoy some ice cream in Hell — on a freshly-made waffle cone or as a “Gravedigger Sundae” where you can add your own toppings — bits and sprinkles labeled, “worms,” “bat droppings,” “dirt” and “toenail clippings.” You can also mail a postcard from Hell — they’ll send it out for you from Screams Souvenirs or a nearby restaurant called the Hell Hole Diner. As we exited we were told by a deadpan employee to “Get the Hell out of here.”

Outside you can enter the “Gates of Hell” where you’ll find a variety of fun photo cut-outs, putt-putt mini golf or you can secure a lock onto the Locks of Love bridge and throw away the key into the Hells Creek River. You can also walk down the dam — which opens up a whole new crop of jokes about being damned in Hell. There’s actually a lovely little walking path down to where you can view it.

There are also some unusual opportunities there to be the Mayor of Hell for the Day, to purchase a piece of Hell, to spread the ashes of a loved one in Hell and to get married in the Hells Chapel of Love, which has a question mark at the top of the steeple. It “stands as a reminder to all that even in Hell love and happiness can grow. After all, a marriage that starts in Hell has no where to go but up.”

Hell dates back to the 1838, where there was a grist mill on Hell Creek and a distillery and tavern that local men would congregate at. One version of where the name came from is that when the wives wondered where the men were, someone said they’d gone to Hell. The name stuck and it’s still known by the name today.

You can’t not have fun when visiting Hell and it was quite a memorable part of our trip that continued in Detroit and Canada. If you’d like to go to Hell yourself — or tell someone else to — visit gotohellmi.com.