You get a call from an IRS agent saying that you owe taxes. You filed your taxes and paid any amounts due, but wonder whether you made a mistake and owe a tax penalty.

The agent says the fastest way to pay the amount that you owe is to purchase gift cards at a local store, call back a specific number and provide the gift card numbers and PINs. You question the call and are met with threats. If you don’t comply today, there will be a police officer at your door soon to arrest you.

“When people say ‘I don’t think this is right,’ they’ll get really aggressive and say they’re coming to arrest you right now,” Munster Police Officer James Ghrist says. “They use bullying to get what they want.”

While the above scenario may seem like an obvious scam, it can be difficult and stressful to differentiate what’s true and untrue in the moment because of the convincing language and threats.

In a matter of minutes, you may be out several hundreds or thousands of dollars in the scam.

Fraud and romance scams aimed at older adults result in losses of more than $180 million each year, according to the Office for Victims of Crime, a division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Many crimes go unreported, either because the victim is scared or embarrassed.

And in today’s digital age, scammers are using advanced technology to enhance schemes, including using cloned voices to imitate a family member’s voice asking for help.

“In recent months, we have seen a great deal of digital content sent via text or email requesting an invoice be paid,” said Capt. E.J. Hall of the Valparaiso Police Department.

The invoice looks legitimate and is usually from a technical-related company, he said.

“The contact information is false in these claims and directly connects to the person attempting to scam the customer or requests access to their computer to complete additional services, which provides them greater ability to complete fraudulent transactions or enter accounts,” Hall said.

Yet police say some of the most common scams against seniors they see are right in their own backyards — sometimes literally.

“Some of the most common scams in the area involve distractions where someone pretends to be a utility company or town representative,” said Ghrist, Munster's D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and crime prevention officer. “They’ll get the homeowner to go outside with them, and then someone else will run inside the home and steal items.”

Brian Miller, director of public safety at Purdue University Northwest, says bank scams are also common.

“They’ll call and say, ‘We’re having problems with your account. Please give us your account number and Social Security number and we’ll make this right,’ ” Miller said.

Many scammers don’t need the technology to impersonate family members, Miller says.

“We’re still seeing a lot of the scams that have been perpetrated on seniors,” he said. “A grandson will call up grandma and say ‘Grandma?’ The grandma will say, ‘Is this Leonard?’ And the person will say, ‘Yes, I’m in jail.’ And then they’ll have the grandparent Western Union money to Canada or elsewhere.”

Though many senior citizens spot a scam and alert authorities, scammers will eventually find an unsuspecting victim, Ghrist says. However, seniors can protect themselves from scams by taking steps such as these:

Guard your Social Security number. Miller says if someone gets your Social Security number, it’s easier to open new credit cards and other financial accounts in your name.

Keep your door closed when someone rings your doorbell. Talk through your window, Ghrist says.

Threats are a red flag. Real companies, government agencies or other points of sale for services will not threaten or place you or your family in fear, Hall says.

Alternative payments are another red flag. Legitimate companies and agencies will not take payment by gift card or try to avoid payment through financial institutions, Hall said.

Keep a key with you. When working outdoors, have a key so you can lock your doors, Ghrist says.

Be suspicious. Miller recalls a situation where a man knocked on a resident’s door and claimed to work for the water department. He asked for a bucket of water, drawing the resident outdoors, which allowed an accomplice to sneak inside and steal. “The water department doesn’t need to knock on your door to get a bucket of water,” he said.

Call your family members. If you get a phone call from a family member claiming to need help, “you want to hang up and call your relative back directly,” Ghrist said.

Practice safe shopping. Ghrist advises to shop with a friend when possible, never put your purse in the shopping cart, always carry your wallet in your front pocket and place your purse on your lap while at a restaurant.

Review your credit report. Check for any fraudulent charges. Alert authorities right away if you see anything suspicious.

When in doubt, call the police. The police will verify if any scams are happening in the community and can help verify whether that phone call or visitor is valid, Miller says.

The Office for Victims of Crime also operates a National Elder Fraud Hotline where you can report financial and other scams involving seniors at 833-372-8311.

There are actions to help prevent scams. For example, Ghrist says he has been working with local businesses to encourage them to check in with senior customers who visit their stores to buy large amounts of gift cards in high denominations.