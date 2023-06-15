Audience members will enjoy an afternoon of spirited laughter in Munster this weekend.

Theater at the Center in Munster will present "Put The Nuns in Charge!" on June 18. The show is part of the collection of productions in the Late-Nite Catechism" family of shows, also called the Nuns4Fun series.

Starring in the production will be Vicki Quade, creator with Maripat Donovan, of "Late-Nite Catechism." Quade said she occasionally steps into the nun role in some of the shows which regularly tour.

"I'm actually on stage every weekend somewhere," Quade said.

"Put the Nuns in Charge!," Quade said, offers a comic take on the Seven Deadly Sins and is a primer on those Seven Deadly Sins of bad behavior.

"The script is very funny and a lot of fun," she said. It's also interactive in that she gets to talk to people in the audience. "I love performing," Quade added.

Quade said she's happy to have one of her shows return to Theatre at the Center. "Late-Nite Catechism" was performed in January at TATC.

For Quade, who was raised in the Catholic faith, creating shows around humorous nun characters has been a successful endeavor through the years. "Late-Nite Catechism" is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

During a past interview Quade said, "I'm astonished...Who knew that it was going to turn into what it is." She never thought it would last three decades.

"Late-Nite Catechism" was actually originally going to be about the lives of the saints, Quade said. It debuted on Memorial Day weekend in 1993 at Chicago's Live Bait Theatre. Regular performances of "Late-Nite Catechism" now take place at The Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago.

Among shows in the nun arsenal of productions are "Holy Ghost Bingo," "Are You Smarter Than An Eighth Grade Nun," "Easter Bunny Bingo" and others.

Quade called "Put the Nuns in Charge!" and "Late Nite Cathechism" as well as the other shows in her series "clean."

"People don't have to feel embarrassed," she said.

FYI: "Put the Nuns in Charge!" will be performed at 3 p.m. June 18 (Fathers Day) at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $35. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.