Emily Casella's "In Emotion to Entrain" solo exhibit is rolling into the Chesterton Art Center.

The rail-themed show by the mixed-media artist and arts educator will be displayed from July 8 through Aug. 30 at 115 S 4th St. in downtown Chesterton.

"The artworks transform the Chesterton Art Center’s galleries into a train station where viewers can mingle at a cafe kiosk, hop inside a train and disembark into a vibrant neighborhood park in full color and three dimensions," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Each piece poses a different conundrum of thought about the strange motions of life propelled by what society implies, tries to control or demands what should be versus how an individual may feel."

The exhibit is installed in several rooms at the gallery. It aims to capture a range of emotions, express a fondness for humanity and "convey multitudes of expressions and choices a being can experience in life."

“In life we have these moments, like stopping points, and steps we have to take or could take," she said. "How confusing it all is. One path to the next in life, love, building family, career, religion. How you feel and how society feels.”

An artist reception will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on July 15, a ceramic bust workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 20 and an artist talk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 27.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

“This show is about love, the trepidation and exasperation of waiting for the promises that media and society told us what love should be, and trying to find what it actually is on Earth.”

People have until Saturday to check out the 71st Annual Chesterton Woman's Club Art Show.

Mark Vander Vinne was Awarded Best of Show for his oil painting "Closer Together."

First Place went to April Kruse-Mitchell for pastel "Dunescape I", second place to Lindsay Sandbothe for acrylic painting "Peacock," third place to Tom Brand for the oil painting "Composition No. III" and fourth place to Deborah Dyer for "The Quad Cities."

"The Chesterton Woman's Club would like to thank all the artists that entered this year's show and the many generous patrons for the awards that were able to be presented," CWC Art Show Chairman Deborah Stipanovich said. "There were 71 artists that entered 136 works of art. Come see the wonderful pieces and support an artist by purchasing a piece of artwork."

For more information, visit chestertonart.org, or call 219-926-4711.