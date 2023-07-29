Two metal bands will play Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are bringing their Kiss of Death Tour to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. on Friday, Nov. 3. Doors open at 5 p.m.

In This Moment has had Billboard-charting albums like "Blood," "Black Widow" and "Ritual," which has been streamed more than 200 million times.

"Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment has presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of 'mother' figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Diimmel," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century."

In This Moment has played festivals like Rockville and Sonic Temple and played alongside bands like Disturbed. It's sold out tours coast-to-coast.

"Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length album, the aptly titled Mother (Roadrunner Records) with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single 'The In-Between,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In 2022, the band released Blood 1983, a reimagined EP commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Blood, and most recently had their song 'I Would Die For You' appear on the soundtrack for 'John Wick: Chapter 4.'"

Ice Nine Kills is named after the weapon of mass destruction in the Kurt Vonneget Jr. novel "Cat's Cradle."

"Like the undead slashers celebrated in their songs, Ice Nine Kills return with The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, a sequel of gruesome movie-sized proportion to their No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, The Silver Scream," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Welcome to Horrorwood carves out a fresh, bloody homage to the VHS celluloid classics that possessed singer Spencer Charnas at an early age, with a devilish new twist."

The band has songs like “Hip to be Scared,” “Assault & Batteries,” “Take Your Pick,” and “Farewell II Flesh."

"Ice Nine Kills makes music both timeless and timely, mixing metal, hardcore, and punk, with accessible power," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, Ice Nine Kills celebrates pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of iconic horror on The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2. The creative marriage made in hell of music and fiction began in earnest with the Top 5 Hard Rock album, Every Trick in the Book, which brought the previous three records’ themes to new levels."

Tickets start at $54.50 for the 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.