Dance fans will want to head to Valparaiso this weekend.
Indiana Ballet Theatre is continuing to present its popular 'Kaliedoscope' show on June 9 and 10 at Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso. A performance was also held June 8.
The "Kaliedoscope" show has been a tradition since 1999. It's a modern-contemporary dance concert which was started by Amanda Touhy of Indiana Dance Theatre.
FYI: "Kaliedoscope" will be performed at 6:30 p.m. June 9 and 10 at Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. Visit ibtnw.org.
Gallery: Indiana Ballet Theatre hosts special guests at a VIP event
IBTvip_061219_1585.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1586.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1588.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1589.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1591.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1594.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1597.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1598.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1599.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1601.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1604.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1605.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1606.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1607.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1609.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1612.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1616.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1622.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1623.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1626.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1632.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1634.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1638.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1640.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1647.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1648.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1662.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1676.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1690.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1701.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1706.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1710.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1723.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1740.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1762.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1766.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1771.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1778.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1781.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1782.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1783.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1805.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1813.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1819.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1834.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1868.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1878.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1883.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1905.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1908.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1929.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1937.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
IBTvip_061219_1943.jpg
The Board of Directors of The Indiana Ballet Theatre hosted special guests at a VIP event on Wednesday to support the community efforts of the IBT and the development of the Classical Arts Centre in Crown Point. The event at the Napleton Gallery in the Chase Building in Merrillville featured a performance by the dancers of the Indiana Ballet Theatre and a display of dance photography by Edda Taylor.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Gallery: Indiana Ballet Theatre hosts special guests at a VIP event
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!