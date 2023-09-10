Indiana Dunes Artist-in-Residence Mary Ann Pals will give a talk about her experience at the Outdoor Adventure Festival that encourages people to get out and explore nature at the National Park.

The painter will discuss what it's like to be a National Park artist-in-residence at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center at 1215 IN-49 in Porter.

"The park is also graciously allowing me to exhibit some of my artwork in the Visitors Center exhibit room from (Monday through Sept. 17). I am so stoked about all of this," she said. "An artist-in-residence presentation is no longer a requirement, but I volunteered to do it anyway. I'm looking forward to sharing stories about my lifelong art connection with the Indiana Dunes."

Pals is a photographer and painter who often paints the natural landscapes of the Indiana Dunes, such as the beaches, woods and prairies. She has lately focused more on painting individual flowers, butterflies and birds, such as herons, egrets and bluebirds.

She has exhibited her artwork all over the country, including in Traverse City, Michigan, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tacoma, Washington. She often works with pastels, painting in her home studio after photographing her subjects out in the field.

She's serving as artist-in-residence at the 61st National Park along 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline through October.

Her talk will take place during the Outdoor Adventure Festival that started Friday and runs through Sept. 17. The festival features more than 100 events, including paddling, biking, hiking, birding, yoga and photography. The festival is free to the public and caters to all ages and abilities levels.

For more information, visit www.maryannpals.com or dunesoutdoorfestival.com.