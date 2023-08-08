A series of hikes and programs are coming up at the Indiana Dunes National Park, including treks through Miller Woods and up Mount Baldy.

Rangers will lead hikes in Miller Woods from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Sunday in August. Hikers should meet up at the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake St.

"The hike showcases various habitats, including globally rare black oak savanna, interdunal ponds, wetlands and towering sand dunes that offer incredible views of Lake Michigan and Chicago," Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said.

Rangers will lead hikes up Mount Baldy from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday in August and from 9 to 11 a.m. every Sunday in August.

Rangers also will lead history hikes from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm.

"Mount Baldy is closed for general public use due to public safety and restoration concerns, but these ranger-led hikes allow visitors to safely experience the spectacular views from the top of the most iconic dune in the national park," Rowe said.

Gardening at Chellberg Farm will take place at Chellberg Farm from 9 to 11 a.m. every Sunday in August. The farmhouse will host an open house from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. every day and people can help feed the farm animals at the barn from 4:30 to 5 p.m. every Sunday in August.

Music Heritage Series Concerts at the Farm will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 27 on the front lawn of the farmhouse.

Other upcoming events include Birding for Beginners from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Paul H. Douglas Center, a Dune Ridge Hike from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Kemil Parking Lot, a Tolleston Dunes Nature Hike from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Tolleston Dunes Parking Lot, Wonders of Wildlife from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Paul H. Douglas Center, Octave Chanute Aviation Day from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Visitor Center and a Pinhook Bog Open House from 3 to 6 p.m. every Saturday in August at the Pinhook Bog Parking Lot.

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or find the Indiana Dunes National Park on Facebook.