This summer, the wilds of the Indiana Dunes are beckoning.

The Indiana Dunes National Park is inviting exploration with its Project 1966 encouraging people to hike every trail in the National Park.

"Join a ranger as they hike all of the trails in the national park. The challenge will take place over the course of the summer with each week featuring a new trail. There will be a total of 19 hikes covering 66 miles to honor the year the park was established," Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "Can’t make them all or want to do a self-guided hike? Ask for information about the hikes at the Visitor Center, the Paul H. Douglas Center, or look on our website for a link to Project 1966."

Hikes will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at Visitor Center Parking Lot, Saturday, July 15 at the Paul H. Douglas Center Parking Lot, Saturday, July 22 at the Portage Lakefront & Riverwalk Parking Lot and Saturday, July 29 at West Beach Parking Lot.

Most of the guided hikes go for a few miles and run until about 11 a.m. All are free and open to the public.

The Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting more programming this summer, such as open houses, festivals and special events.

A Lake Michigan Water Safety Talk will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. A Tolleston Dunes Nature Hike is slated for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on July 8 and July 29 at the Tolleston Dunes Parking Lot.

The Wonders of Wildlife program runs between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, July 15 at the Paul H. Douglas Center in Miller.

Birding for Beginners occurs from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Great Marsh Parking Lot. A Dune Ridge Hike is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 and 22 at the Kemil Parking Lot.

Finally, a West Beach Hike will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the West Beach Parking Lot.

"Get out and explore the park through the wide variety of programs offered all summer long," Rowe said.

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit our website, visit nps.gov/indu or find the National Park on Facebook.