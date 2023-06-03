The Indiana Dunes National Park will host a series of upcoming hikes, including a birding hike with the Audubon Society Sunday and a new summer hiking challenge.

A birding expert from the Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society will lead a migration birding hike from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Anyone interested should meet at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center that's also known as the Dorothy Buell Visitor Center at 1215 North State Road 49 in Porter and be prepared to carpool to the birding spot of the month. People should dress for the weather and bring binoculars.

The Indiana Dunes National Park also will host self-guided hikes into the Pinhook Bog from 3 to 5 p.m. every Saturday in June. The bog at 920 N. Wozniak Road in Michigan City is normally restricted because it's very ecologically sensitive.

"Rangers and volunteers will be stationed along the trail to help you understand this unique remnant of the last ice age that is filled with interesting plant life, like carnivorous insect-eating plants and orchids," Indiana Dunes National Park Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "Allow one hour to walk the trail and tour the quaking bog. Please arrive before 4 p.m. to allow enough time to complete the tour."

Dogs are not allowed on the trail, which includes a boardwalk at water level.

The Indiana Dunes National Park also is challenging people to take part in a new hiking challenge called Project 1966. It includes 19 hikes that go for 66 miles to honor the year the Indiana Dunes was first established as a National Lakeshore in a compromise between industry and environmentalists looking to preserve the imperiled Indiana Dunes that also resulted in the construction of the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Bethlehem Steel mill that's now known as Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Works.

"Join a ranger and hike all of the trails in Indiana Dunes National Park. The challenge will take place over the course of the summer with each week featuring a new trail," Rowe said.

Hikes will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday at different locations in the Indiana Dunes National Park, including at the Tolleston Dunes Parking Lot on June 10, at the Mount Baldy parking lot on June 17 and at the Dune Park Train Station East parking lot on June 24.

"Can’t make them all or want to do a self-guided hike? Ask for information about the hikes at the Visitor Center, the Paul H. Douglas Center, or look on our website for a link to Project 1966," Rowe said.

Admission to the National Park now costs $25 per car for one to seven days.

For more information, visit nps.gov/indu.