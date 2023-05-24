The Indiana Dunes National Park will host a movie screening this Memorial Day weekend.

The National Park along 15 miles of Lake Michigan lakeshore also will soon lead hikes and farm animal feeding.

The National Park Service will screen the documentary "Vietnam Nurses" from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Indiana Dunes National Park Visitor Center Auditorium at 1215 North State Road 49 in Porter, about a mile north of Interstate 94.

"The documentary chronicles the important role that military nurses played during the Vietnam War," Indiana Dunes Park Service Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said.

A National Park Service ranger also will lead a morning stroll along the sandy shore at Central Avenue Beach at the intersection of Central Avenue and U.S. 12 in Pines from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Hikers should meet at the Central Avenue Beach parking lot and be dressed for the weather, which is invariably cooler by the lake.

"Learn about the origins of the Great Lakes and the Indiana Dunes while scanning the beach to see what kind of interesting things got washed up," Rowe said. "There is a sandy slope down and up from the beach."

And starting this Sunday, people can feed the farm animals from 4:30 to 5 p.m. every Sunday at the Indiana Dunes National Park’s Chellberg Farm on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 in Porter. They can help rangers feed the cows, hogs and chickens at the historic but working farm next to the Bailly Homestead.

"The first feeding program is on May 28 and they continue throughout the summer every Sunday at 4:30 p.m.," Rowe said.

It costs $25 per car for a one-day to seven-day pass for admission to the Indiana Dunes National Park, which is spread across two dozen sites stretching from Gary to Michigan City.