Indiana's smallest comic con returns to Valpo this weekend.

The long-running comic book shop at 1407 Lincolnway in Valparaiso, will host its second Black Hole Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

"It's Indiana's smallest comic con. It's a bit of a play off the galactic in our store name as black holes are small but powerful and pull you in," Manager Jeremy Juliana said. "We do a comic con booth as if we're at a big convention featuring comic books we added to our collection over the past year and finally pulled out. They're high-end books people have sold us. Everyone who collects comics has a black hole collection of comics that are coming back out."

The Lights, Comics, Action! podcast, which concerns comics and movies, will have a booth. There also will be a storewide sale of 25% off comics and giveaway bags to the first 25 attendees.

"The San Diego and New York Comic Cons are huge but the smaller cons are more memorable," he said. "You get more bang for your buck. It's just a fun little event. It's free. Families come in and have a great time."

The initial Black Hole Comic Con last year proved so popular that Galactic Greg's decided to bring it back as an annual event during the Labor Day weekend. Galactic Greg's, a 33-year-old business named after late owner Greg Karras's childhood nickname, will sell titles like Invincible, Silver Age Fantastic Four, Star Wars, Uncanny X-men, Daredevil, Deadpool, Spawn, the first appearance of Gambit and pre-comics code horror.

"It's the best selection of books that we would use to do conventions like C2E2 but that we save for our own show in the store," he said. "It's marquee books you would have up on the wall during a convention. It's not the ones you'd dig through a box for. It's the up-on-the-wall books. Most of these conventions have 50 to 100 to 500 vendors. We have one and it's just our store. We don't have to compete with anyone."

Galactic Greg's is planning other upcoming events like comic trade night from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 when comic collectors come in and trade titles.

"People can come in to support local business," he said. "There's so much talk about corporate America but local business helps so much more. We have pop culture items like Dungeons and Dragons, tabletop miniatures and other hobbies. We're in a nice university community, in a nice neighborhood with sidewalks. We're accessible and near restaurants. It's a fun family event we're going to do every year."

For more information, visit galactricgregs.com or call 219-464-0119.