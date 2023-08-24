A special tribute show will be presented at Hard Rock Live this weekend in celebration of Michael Jackson's birthday.

"Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson" will take place Aug. 26 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Doors open at 7 p.m. It'll be a musical celebration in time to honor Jackson's birthday, which is Aug. 29.

"We're elated and ecstatic to be back," said Darrin Ross, the creator, director and producer of "Invincible."

The show was performed last year in the Hard Rock Cafe at the casino and since it did so well last year, for this year's performance has been moved to the large concert venue Hard Rock Live.

Ross said the audience is in for "so many amazing new things," including background visuals, a large cast and more.

"We're making it fresh and vibrant for Michael's birthday," he said. Ross added they'll also be recreating the Jackson Hologram performance from 2014.

This show, which has been in existence since 2010, was endorsed by late Jackson patriarch Joseph Jackson, who praised the concert and its tribute artists, Ross said.

"Invincible" stars Jeffrey Perez as Concert Michael. Other performers are dancer Pete Carter and tribute artist Prince Michael Jackson. (Prince Michael Jackson stars in the film "Last Vegas.")

The show features choreography by Lavelle Smith Jr., who was Jackson's longtime choreographer and dancer.

"This is going to be an amazing birthday tribute," Ross said.

In a past interview, Ross said he had long been a Michael Jackson fan. After Jackson died, Ross said he wanted to do something in his honor.

These tribute shows are a way to honor Jackson's talent, he said, and are also a way to bring his "essence and spirit back."

FYI: "Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson" will be performed Aug. 26 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or ticketmaster.com.