It's almost time for the Oscars of the food world to descend on The Windy City.
The James Beard Awards will be held June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago.
Among Chicago area chefs and restaurants nominated this year are Obelix for Best New Restaurant; Damarr Brown of Virtue for Emerging Chef; Sepia for Outstanding Hospitality; Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria for Best Chef: Great Lakes and also Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama for Best Chef: Great Lakes.
In addition to the awards, food fans can purchase tickets and attend various other culinary activities and events happening this coming weekend. The following list is just a sample of events being held.
• A Welcome to Chicago Concert at Judson & Moore - Judson & Moore Distillery, 3057 N. Rockwell St, Bldg 5, Chicago. The event, held June 2 in the tasting room, will highlight Michelle Billingsley’s latest album, whiskeys from Judson & Moore and tacos from Big Star. Live music, drinks and food will be in the spotlight. The event runs from 8 to 10 p.m. There will also be a distillery tour at 4 p.m. Tour tickets are $25. For event ticket info, visit judsonandmoore.com.
• JBF Session: Food Access & Sustainable Communities - Kendall College at National Louis University, 2nd Floor Atrium, 122 S Michigan Avenue, Chicago. The education session runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. June 3. Various chefs and activists will talk about sustainable communities and food access. The session will be moderated by Colleen Vincent, Vice President of Community, James Beard Foundation. Among panelists will be Rick Bayless; Maya-Camille Broussard; Brandon Chrostowski; Valerie Horn; Justin Pioche; Sarah Welch and Erick Williams.
• The Abundance Setting x JBF Panel: Who’s Watching the Kids?,- Kendall College at National Louis University, 7th Floor, 18 S Michigan Ave, Chicago. The educational session goes from 3:15 to 4 p.m. June 3 with a reception to follow. Women chefs will talk about juggling career goals and family. Among panelists will be Diana Dávila; Mary Sue Milliken; Tigist Reda; Becca Grothe and Erick Williams. The session will be hosted by Beverly Kim and Sarah Stegner.
• A Culinary Crawl Through Logan Square Hosted by Doug Psaltis & Hsing Chen of Eat Well Hospitality. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon June 4. The day starts off with a Grecian brunch at Andros Taverna and an opportunity to visit Logan Square Farmers Market and exploring the neighborhood and its restaurants.
For more information and to get tickets for the James Beard Awards, visit jamesbeard.org.
