The smooth jazz, R&B and funk musician Brian Culberson is coming to Four Winds New Buffalo.

Culbertson will bring his The Trilogy Tour to Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

He's the founder of the Chicago Jazz Getaway and the Napa Valley Getaway.

"Over the course of crafting a 25-album catalog and nearly 40 Billboard No. 1 singles as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Brian Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music. Label him jazz and he makes a funk record," the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "Call him an R&B artist and he drops an acoustic jazz trio collection. Brand him pop and he creates a 32-minute New Age opus. And you’d be hard pressed to name another instrumentalist of his ilk who can mount an elaborately designed concert production that will keep him on the road for three consecutive months."

He released "Long Night Out" in 1994, topping the charts with an album he recorded in his college apartment. It landed him a record deal.

"Flash forward to present day, Culbertson composed 30 songs that populate the three albums in 'The Trilogy' that describes the three-part arc of a long-term relationship: the hot and steamy 'falling in love' phase, the rocky middle when perhaps they even break up for a bit, and the couple reunites to live the 'happily ever after' phase," the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "The Trilogy Tour will feature a mix of songs from The Trilogy Albums, as well as the greatest hits from Brian Culbertson’s catalog."

He said the albums combine to make a larger whole.

“Hearing the three albums in a row provides the context. All the songs on ‘Red’ were clearly about passion and love. ‘Blue’ is melancholy and sad songs, breakup songs and ‘losing people’ songs. Once you get to part three, ‘White’ is all about songs that have an uplifting feel to them. Stylistically, they all feel similar even though they are emotionally broad,” Culbertson said in a press release.

Tickets start at $55 and are available on Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit brianculbertson.com.