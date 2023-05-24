John Denver tribute artist Ted Vigil will perform a tribute concert in Munster.

The singer and songwriter will perform a John Denver tribute concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4 in the stage space at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

A Seattle native, he has been performing music since age 10, performing as a drummer and singer in concert, symphonic and jazz bands.

He is known for his imitation of the songs and folksy stage persona of Denver, a 1970s acoustic folk singer known for hits like "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Rocky Mountain High," "Leaving on a Jet Plane" and "Sunshine on My Shoulders."

Vigil won first place for his Denver impression at Talent Quest 2006 in Nevada, besting competitors from Australia, New Zealand and Canada. He went on to win KOMO TV 4’s “NW Afternoon Celebrity Look Alike Contest” in Seattle.

He recently toured Australia doing his tribute to Denver who died at age 53 in 1997 in a plane crash. Denver's last Chicagoland concert was at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville in 1992.

Vigil has performed twice for John Denver’s own “Windstar Foundation” in Aspen, Colorado. He's also played with Denver's longtime lead guitar player Steve Wiesberg.

The performer has won the Rising Legend Award from the National Traditional Country Music Association.

Tickets are $40. For an additional $30, people can get a pre-show dinner from Chef Joe Trama. It will include country-fried chicken breast with gravy, homestyle mashed potatoes and more.

To reserve a dinner, call Trama Catering Dining and Events Office at 219-836-1930 Ext. 2.

For more information or tickets, call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.