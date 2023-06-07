Kottonmouth Kings are going to perform in Hobart.

The band blends hip hop and rock, often celebrating the consumption of cannabis. It first became successful in the 1990s and 2000s.

The Kottonmouth Kings will play a show on June 23 at the art deco movie house-turned-concert hall at 230 Main St. in Hobart as part of its Back to the Roots tour. The doors open at 6 p.m.

“Kottonmouth Kings are an iconic band and we are so excited to bring them to Northwest Indiana," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music.

The group was founded by D-Loc and Saint Dog in 1996 in Orange County, California.

"The group is known for their activism in favor of legalizing cannabis, and often performing lyrics about smoking marijuana," Panicali said in a press release. "The group plays hip hop, punk and rap rock songs that sometimes incorporate elements of other genres, including psychedelic rock, reggae, dubstep, bluegrass and jam band."

The group scored a hit with "Suburban Life," which appeared on the soundtrack to "Scream 2" and got extensive radio airplay in 1997. It continued to play rap-rock on albums like "Koast II Koast," "Long Live the Kings" and "Kingdom Come."

The band describes itself as a "psychedelic hip-hop punk rock" group. It has continued to release music over the years, charting on Billboard's Rap Albums with "Krown Power" in 2015. That album featured Insane Clown Posse and reggae legend Marlon Asher.

Tickets start at $25.

For more information, visit brickartlive.com or facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.